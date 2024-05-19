Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles follows Trump into a desperate corner and eats away at democracy

Our Fifth District Tennessee U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles and fellow far right colleagues were in New York City over the past few days, “standing back and standing by” former President Donald Trump.

They echoed other Republicans who have already attended the trial, which they call a purely political exercise.

They surely know that their words and the goal behind them help make it so. As Trump’s lawyer attacked a “serial liar” on the witness stand, they were outside endorsing another serial liar who’s morally bankrupt, deeply in debt and backed into a corner.

These public events, with their photo ops and videos, are essentially campaign fodder for Trump and themselves.

As they follow Trump into his desperate corner, much of the campaign money they help generate goes to his defense fund. It’s a cancer eating up both the Republican Party, and our democracy.

Tim O'Brien, Nashville 37204

