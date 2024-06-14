Tennessee reading law: 68.7% of Nashville third graders fall short on TCAP test

Nashville third and fourth graders both saw modest gains in this year's English language arts scores on Tennessee's standardized test.

Metro Nashville Public Schools reported 31.3% of third graders scored as proficient on the critical section of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program test, also known as TCAP or TNReady. That's up slightly from 31.1% last year. MNPS fourth graders made larger gains, with 38% scoring as proficient, up from 34.7% last year.

"I'm proud of the work of our students, parents, teachers and staff who have helped to move the needle for our students and ensure continued progress for our district,” MNPS Director Adrienne Battle said in an email statement.

Third grade students work on an English language arts assignment at Dodson Elementary School on June 6, 2023.

The Tennessee Department of Education released third and fourth grade English language arts scores to public school districts statewide on May 20. Those scores set off a fast-moving timeline to determine whether third graders who fell short would be held back under the state's controversial reading law. MNPS spokesperson Sean Braisted provided the district's numbers Thursday, shortly after the education department released statewide scores for third and fourth graders.

Statewide, roughly 41% of third graders scored as proficient, up slightly from 40% last year. Fourth graders saw a larger bump statewide, with approximately 46% scoring proficient, up from 44% last year.

Fourth graders who fell short on the state reading standard last year but opted into tutoring must pass the section of the test or hit an individualized growth goal. If they do not, the reading law leaves it up to parents and school leaders to decide if those children are held back or sent to fifth grade with more tutoring and academic supports in place.

Additional TCAP scores, including district- and school-level data, are typically released in two waves during the summer and fall.

What's next for MNPS third, fourth graders

To avoid retention, state law mandates that students who fell short must pass on a retake, meet exemption standards, win an appeal, attend summer school and show adequate growth on a post-test, or enroll in yearlong tutoring in fourth grade. Not all students at risk for retention qualify for the tutoring option alone. It is up to MNPS to identify and apply exemptions.

The retake window was open from May 22-31. Braisted said it would be a few more days before the district releases numbers on students who passed on a TCAP retake or met exemption standards.

As of May 20, Braisted said roughly 17,500 students were signed up for Promising Scholars, the district's summer school. Around 2,800 of those were third graders. Third grade families had until June 5 to enroll their students if their child was in need of Promising Scholars to avoid being held back. Updated summer school numbers were not yet available as of Friday.

The effects of the reading law will play out differently for fourth graders.

Individual growth data, determined through a somewhat complex formula set by the state, will be available to fourth grade families no later than July 1. While the law does not mandate retention for fourth graders who did not score proficiently, it does require districts and public charter schools to call a conference with the student's parent or guardian, English language arts teacher and school principal.

The conference will determine one of the following things:

Promote the child to fifth grade with interventions and academic supports in place, including tutoring

Retain the child in fourth grade

Final retention decisions must be made at least 10 days before the first day of school. Last year, only 1.4% of third graders were held back at MNPS. Statewide, just 1.2% of third graders were retained.

Wondering if your child is exempt? Want to see if you qualify for an appeal? Looking for next steps after summer school ends? Find more information and resources via MNPS at mnps.org/learn/academics/curriculum-and-instruction/third_and_fourth_grade_retention_law.

Additional information via the state education department can also be found at tn.gov/education/learning-acceleration.

