Tennessee Primary Results: Live Updates

Tennessee voters cast their ballots in the 2024 presidential primaries on Tuesday.

Republicans saw eight presidential candidates on their ballots, but only two remain in the running: Donald Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who won a small primary victory in Washington, D.C., over the weekend but is projected to lose the nomination to the former president. Biden’s top opponent, Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, has been similarly lackluster in polling.

All polls across Tennessee were set to close by 8 p.m. local time.

View live results from the Tennessee primaries below:

