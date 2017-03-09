Tennessee Police Make Arrest In Nurse's Killing

Christopher Drew McLawhorn was arrested and charged with criminal homicide and especially aggravated burglary, Metro Police said Wednesday night.

Metro Nashville Police Department in Tennessee announced Wednesday night they arrested a 24-year-old man in the killing of Tiffany Ferguson, a nurse at St. Thomas West Hospital. Christopher Drew McLawhorn was taken into custody and charged with criminal homicide and especially aggravated burglary.

Ferguson was stabbed to death in late February after McLawhorn broke into her condominium in Wedgewood-Houston, according to police. McLawhorn, who became a person of interest in the case, was arrested Sunday and was found in possession of marijuana and two bottles of alcohol. During police interrogation, he denied being aware about Ferguson’s killing. However, police arrested him for the murder based on evidence and witness statements.

Police spokesman Don Aaron said McLawhorn tried to break into vehicles and Ferguson’s condo. He killed the 23-year-old after which her roommate woke up to her screams and found Ferguson injured and called 911, police said. The nurse was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she died.

According to a surveillance video, a man in a black hoodie is seen walking outside the condo. He is reported to have entered the house through the unlocked front door.

Police previously said McLawhorn stole some items from the condo and walked back to the house. He stabbed Ferguson after a confrontation, law enforcement officials said.

In September 2015, McLawhorn was arrested for public intoxication and misdemeanor theft in October that year, according to NewsChannel 5.

Ferguson’s killing is the second death of a St. Thomas West nurse within two months. In December, scrub technician Ashley Brown was found dead in a garbage disposal site after an outing with her friends at an apartment near Centennial Park — reportedly about 5 miles away from Ferguson's home. The Metro Police have not ruled out her death as a homicide.

