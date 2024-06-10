What Tennessee officials are doing to avoid long Bonnaroo traffic lines

On Thursday, thousands of "Bonnaroovians" from across the country will descend upon the small, rural town of Manchester, Tenn. for the annual, four-day long Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

When the festival debuted in 2002, no one anticipated the impact four days of camping and live music would have on local traffic. Cars were parked along the highway for miles, including the emergency lanes.

In the year since its debut, Bonnaroo has grown into one of the biggest and most popular festivals in the country, hosting some of the biggest names in music. Last year's festival drew over 80,000 people to the 700-acre farm and contributed $339.8 million to the regional economy.

Local and state officials are gearing up for the increased traffic volumes that the 2024 festival will bring.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced they will be working closely with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Manchester Police Department, Manchester Fire and Rescue, Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, Coffee County Emergency Management Agency, and festival promoters to keep traffic moving on Interstate 24 while also getting Bonnaroo attendees to their destination.

“TDOT has once again coordinated with our agency partners to ensure safe and efficient travel during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival,” said Deputy Governor and TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley in a news release. “The main objective is to keep thru traffic moving smoothly on I-24 while getting festival goers safely in and out of the Bonnaroo site."

"As a result of this planning, we believe we can successfully minimize traffic delays throughout the weekend," he added.

TDOT HELP units will be assisting with traffic management during the festival and aid any drivers who require assistance. Here is how else local and state officials will work to address the elevated traffic.

What to know about Bonnaroo traffic

TDOT will be taking the following steps to ensure traffic flows smoothly during Bonnaroo.

Efforts will be concentrated on keeping I-24 traffic flowing.

HELP trucks will be on-site patrolling the interstate and state routes throughout the festival region.

Exit 111 will be used as the main festival exit, alternate exits will be used if congestion occurs on the interstate.

TDOT maintenance units will be posted throughout the festival region and maintenance personnel will be on call all weekend.

Variable message signs will be in place to warn drivers ahead of delays.

There will be no construction-related lane closures on I-24 near the festival between 6 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, through 7 p.m. on Monday, June 17.

Median crossovers will be guarded to prevent motorists from parking in the crossovers and blocking emergency vehicles.

Festival traffic will be kept in the right lane and/or on the shoulder of the interstate, allowing through traffic to utilize the left travel lane unimpeded.

Emergency vehicles will use county roads that will be kept at low volume.

Temporary communication towers will be in place to improve emergency communications.

