Tennessee mother accidentally shot, killed teen daughter while rummaging in purse for keys: police

A Tennessee mother is mourning the death of her teen daughter after police said that she accidentally shot and killed her while rummaging in her purse for her keys.

In a press release, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said that they are investigating the death of 13-year-old Dearria Radley.

Authorities said that the teen's mother, DeAnn Radley, frantically called 911 around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Radley told police that she was reaching into her purse and accidentally pushed the trigger on her loaded .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol while searching for her keys.

Police said that the handgun discharged and shot through her purse, fatally killing her daughter.

The teenager was rushed to the Vanderbilt Children's Hospital emergency room, where police say she died from a single gunshot.

Radley told local NBC affiliate WSMV that her world is "falling apart."

"My world is just falling apart," she said. "I loved that little girl so much."

The Nashville police said no charges have been made.





