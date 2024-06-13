Tennessee mom sees bond revoked after convictions reinstated in murders of infant twins

Bond has been revoked for Lindsey Lowe, the Hendersonville woman police say killed her newborn twin boys after secretly giving birth to them in her parents' bathroom, after The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals reinstated her 2013 murder conviction last week.

Lowe, 37, was booked into the Sumner County jail Tuesday, according to jail records. She had been free from prison since 2022, when a Sumner County judge granted her a new trial, citing juror bias.

Lowe was originally booked in the Sumner County jail on June 7 and posted $75,000 bond.

She was allowed to post bond despite her murder convictions because her attorneys plan to appeal her case to the Tennessee Supreme Court, officials said.

A Sumner County jury convicted Lowe in the death of her twins in March 2013.

Prosecutors successfully argued that Lowe hid her pregnancy from her family and fiancé and then smothered the newborns shortly after giving birth to them in a toilet in 2011. Her mother discovered the body of one of the babies in a laundry basket the next day, prosecutors said.

The jury found Lowe guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated child abuse.

She received an "effective sentence of life imprisonment," the Court of Criminal Appeals wrote.

In September 2019, Lowe argued in an appeal that she did not receive a fair trial because one of the jurors had heard about the case on the news and admitted she had already formed an opinion about Lowe's guilt. According to the appeal's court opinion, Lowe's father testified he saw the allegedly biased juror "fist pump" when she learned she was selected.

Sumner County Judge Dee David Gay said he could not ignore the "possibility of prejudice" against Lowe and ordered a new trial in October 2022, leading the state to appeal the decision.

Gay's ruling was overturned by the Court of Criminal Appeals and Lowe's convictions were reinstated.

In its ruling, the court said Gay should not have heard the appeal because Lowe missed the filing deadline, but Gay made an exception for Lowe because several lawyers told her an incorrect deadline.

The appeals court found that Lowe's lawyer failed to prove the juror was biased.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee court bond revoked, return to jail for Lindsey Lowe