The Tennessee Lottery is marking 20 years. Here are the key numbers.

A quick look at the Tennessee Lottery by the numbers since its inception in 2004.

Total lottery ticket sales

$7.2 billion in scratch off tickets and Powerball and MegaMillions tickets since 2004, an average of $3.6 billion in revenue each year. There are about 5,000 retail outlets across Tennessee selling those tickets.

Total scholarships

2,057,310 awarded through the end of the 2022-23 school year

(To get a HOPE scholarship, students have to have a 3.0 grade point average or a minimum ACT score of 21. The scholarships — which range from $1,500 to $4,100 a semester — are awarded only for colleges, universities and trade schools in Tennessee.)

A separate program, called Tennessee Promise and launched in 2014, provides money for free community college in the state. An endowment, created with lottery reserves, pays for the program.

Biggest winner

From left, Powerball winners Tiffany Robinson and her mother Lisa Robinson, Rebecca Hargrove, Tennessee Lottery President & CEO, and Powerball winner John Robinson, hold a check during a press conference at the Tennessee Lottery office Friday, Jan. 15, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.

John and Lisa Robinson of Munford, Tennessee, a small town of 6,000 residents about 30 miles northeast of Memphis, won $528.8 million in the Powerball in January 2016. That was their cut in a three-way split of what still is the biggest Powerball jackpot ever, $1.58 billion. The Robinsons opted for a lump sum payment, so they got $327 million — before taxes.

The Robinsons raised eyebrows when they decided to reveal their winning ticket to Savannah Guthrie on NBC's "Today" show before claiming the prize at Tennessee Lottery headquarters in Nashville.

Scratch offs vs. Powerball/MegaMillions

Which do you think are more popular with Tennessee lottery players, the huge Powerball and MegaMillions multi-state jackpots or those scratch-off tickets, with payouts in the hundreds or thousands?

It's the instant scratch-off tickets by a mile.

A Giant Jumbo Bucks instant game from the Tennessee Lottery

Last year, more than 80% of lottery revenue came from scratch offs, about $1.7 billion. Powerball revenue was only about 6% of total revenue, or about $132 million, and MegaMillions was about 4.5% of revenue, or about $94 million.

Reach Brad Schmitt at brad@tennessean.com or 615-259-8384.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: The Tennessee Lottery is marking 20 years. Here are the key numbers