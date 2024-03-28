Tennessee legislature targets immigration in newly passed bill: Here's what it means

A bill that requires local law enforcement in Tennessee communicate with federal officials regarding the immigration status of a person will now head to Gov. Bill Lee's desk for his signature.

The Senate passed HB 2124/SB 2576 on March 25 in a 26-7 vote, while the House adopted it March 14 in a 74-22 vote.

The bill, introduced in January, is sponsored by Rep. Rusty Grills, R-Newbern, and Sen. Brent Taylor, R-Memphis. The bill would not only require local law enforcement to disclose the immigration status of a person with federal agencies, but also cooperate with federal officials in the identification, apprehension, detention, or removal of undocumented immigrants in the United States.

While some lawmakers claim bill is anti-discriminatory, others fear going backward

Following the bill's passage in the Senate on Monday, Lt. Gov. McNally, R-Oak Ridge, ordered several people removed from the Senate gallery; one during debate and several who began yelling.

Taylor said the bill does not aim to separate children from their parents, or profile someone based on their appearance. According to Taylor, "nothing" in the bill will would authorize police departments or law enforcement to stop people and ask to see their papers.

"I do not anticipate that this will be used to discriminate against anyone. It's people who have broken the law," said Taylor. "And law enforcement has knowledge that they're in this country illegally, they are subject to being reported to the appropriate federal officials."

Sen. Charlane Oliver, D-Nashville, said the bill has some remnants of the past and referenced slave patrols and Nazi Germany.

"I think about during the slave patrols when folks had to carry papers to make sure that they were free. Let's make sure we're not targeting people and using our law enforcement like slave patrols that like they did back in the 1800s," she said. "This also reminds me of a time in the early 1900s during Nazi Germany when the Jews had to wear yellow badges to identify themselves as Jews to move freely about. And so let's make sure we're not weaponizing with this bill, to target people who we think are illegal, but should be innocent until proven guilty."

Sen. Todd Gardenhire, R-Chattanooga, was the lone Republican to vote against the bill.

Gardenhire argued the bill could require school resource officers to report immigration status to local authorities and turn over children to immigration officials. He noted there is no minimum age to which the proposed law would apply.

"Can [someone] tell me where the age of accountability is. When does that child know? They're breaking the law. When does a five year old know when they're breaking the law?" asked Gardenhire on Monday.

Local organization vows to 'protect families'

TIRRC Votes, an affiliate organization of the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition, released a statement on social media following the bill's passage.

The organization said HB 2124/SB 2576 does nothing to meaningfully improve or invest in the lives of those who call Tennessee home. According to TIRRC Votes, the bill will only negatively impact Tennesseans — from immigrant families who might face separation to the police officers who will be distracted with an unfunded mandate.

"Even as HB 2124/SB 2576 heads to Gov. Lee's desk, we know our communities are resilient and will come together to keep each other safe," said the organization in an Instagram post. "From Memphis to Mountain City, immigrant families are deeply embedded in TN - we won't sit idly by as our legislature turns our laws against us."

Lawmaker: Local police departments have 'enough problems to deal with'

On March 14, Grills highlighted crimes committed by immigrants during a House session, citing murder, sexual assault and drug related crime.

Rep. Justin J. Pearson, D-Memphis, opposed the bill, calling it dangerous, immoral, harmful and rooted in racism and xenophobia. According to Pearson, the bill would only "cause more problems" and not something that should be turned into legislation.

Pearson said handling immigration is a responsibility of the federal government, and not something which should be handled at the local level.

"It is not the job of our police department, it is not the job of our sheriffs — they've got enough problems to deal with," Pearson said.

Pearson responded to Grills by saying that the majority of crimes committed in the United States are by citizens as opposed to non-citizens. According to research by Stanford University, immigrants have had lower incarceration rates than U.S. born citizens for 150 years.

"This hyperbole, this political rhetoric, is nothing but something to fuel and stoke the fires of xenophobia, to fuel and stoke the fires of separation and that is wrong and immoral," Pearson said.

Rep Justin Jones, D-Nashville, also opposed the bill, claiming that such legislation only makes it harder for immigrants to report crimes committed against them such as wage theft, labor exploration and housing discrimination.

"These anti-immigrant laws are just a bull horn, signaled by my colleagues here to give de facto permission for vigilante violence against these migrant communities, our beloved community," Jones said.

Jones concluded by saying such bills do not protect American interest and extended an invitation to Grills to accompany him to the United States-Mexico border for Holy Week.

Reporter Vivian Jones contributed to this report.

Diana Leyva covers trending news and service for The Tennessean. Contact her at Dleyva@gannett.com or follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter at @_leyvadiana

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee legislature targets immigration: What new bill means