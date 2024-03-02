Tennessee lawmakers want to ban Pride flags, but not Nazi ones. This doesn't make sense.

Over the past couple weeks we've watched this bill - HB1605/SB1722 - get rammed through committee without lawmakers being upfront about its intentions. The Tennessee House of Representatives passed it on Feb. 26.

I have watched legislators acknowledge its unconstitutionality, admit to not knowing its full implications, and attempt to dance around the reality of the bill. It’s a bill created in search of a problem, and it’s real intentions are obvious to those willing to say it out loud.

To be honest, I am still not sure what problem this bill sets out to address. We have been told that this bill is about preventing indoctrination of schoolchildren.

Indoctrination is defined as “the process of teaching a person or group to accept a set of beliefs uncritically.” The bill’s sponsors have not provided any evidence or compelling arguments as to how the presence of a flag (a pride flag, as has been referenced many times) has led to any student’s uncritical adoption of an LGBT identity. The mere existence of a flag on a wall does not in and of itself constitute indoctrination.

What I believe the sponsors of this bill intend to prevent is more accurately called social representation - a means by which communication “take[s] place among the members of a community by providing them with a code for social exchange and a code for naming and classifying unambiguously the various aspects of their world and their individual and group history.”

Are we okay with Nazi flags, but not Pride flags?

On Feb. 17, we saw the symbolic purpose of a flag. When white supremacists marched through downtown Nashville waving Nazi flags, I dare to assume that they did not convert any bar-hopping bachelorettes into Nazis, nor do I believe that was their intention.

People hold pride flags during a news conference on Feb. 13, 2024.

The presence of Nazi flags was to identify themselves as white supremacists. The Nazi flag is hateful imagery, rooted in fascism, racism, homophobia, ableism, antisemitism, and evil. This group of small-minded out-of-towners chose to come to Nashville and wave Nazi flags because they desire to see a world with increased representation of Nazi ideals.

I would ask us all to consider why they chose this very city for their goal of furthering Nazi representation. Could it be because there is currently a bill, the one we are discussing today, that would allow Nazi flags to be flown in public schools?

If this bill becomes law, should we expect to see more Nazi flags, Confederate flags, other flags rooted in violence and oppression? Those who seek to divide us will seek further social representation of their hatred.

While those flags would be allowed, there is one flag that would be explicitly banned under this legislation - the pride flag. Unlike symbols of fascist oppression, this flag was created in direct response to the hatred and violence of the Nazi regime.

In 1978, Harvey Milk commissioned a new pride flag design by U.S. Army veteran Gilbert Baker to replace the prior pink triangle symbol that was co-opted by Nazis to identify gay men in concentration camps.

Due to the symbol’s dark past being used as a tool of oppression, the community sought a new symbol to represent LGBT identity, inclusion and diversity. The creation of the rainbow pride flag was a direct reaction to the oppression and violence against gay identity by a fascist dictatorial regime. In creating the rainbow pride flag, Milk, Baker, and others involved sought to signify the dignity, value, and worth of every LGBT citizen and counteract the violence against their community.

Tennessee is inviting lawsuits for an unconstitutional proposal

While the flag may have evolved since its initial design in 1978, its goal and values remain relevant. The pride flag communicates LGBT acceptance and support by offering LGBT individuals social representation.

The existence of a pride flag symbol on a teacher’s earrings or a school counselor’s door is not indoctrination, as has been suggested. Social representation is not indoctrination. LGBT identity is not a political ideology - it is an identity. LGBT people exist, whether or not they are represented. But social representation can be lifesaving and life-giving.

Under this bill, social representation of an entire identity is banned. But social representation of hateful, violent ideology is allowed. Do we want our schools to be a place where LGBT young people feel seen and less alone, or do we want our schools to be a place where Nazis and white supremacists feel comfortable to preach their hateful social-political ideology?

Becca Dryden

This bill is a symbolically powerful one. If passed, this bill will make history in that it will cause an historical amount of Tennessee taxpayer money to be wasted on lawsuits attempting to defend an indefensible bill. If passed, this bill will make history as one of the most logically unsound and obviously unconstitutional bills passed in recent history. If passed, this bill will send the message to both the LGBT community and Nazis which community you believe deserves to be represented in our society.

Rebecca Dryden is a mother of two Metro Nashville Public Schools students.

