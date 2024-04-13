Tennessee lawmakers are trying to parent other people’s children and they need to stop

Re: “On 'Baby Olivia' video and gun training, Tennessee legislature flouts parental consent,” by David Plazas, April 5.

I have questioned the state's infringing on the rights of parents for quite some time. It is my belief that not only has the state but the federal government infringed on their rights.

The recent bill requiring the showing of the video really made me wonder about the people we have sent to the state legislature. They use the term “age appropriate,” but what does it mean.

Baby Olivia depicts the moment life begins and beyond to show the humanity of the preborn throughout each stage of human development, complete with her beating heart, brainwaves, fingers, and toes.

A child could be physically 8 or 9 years old, but that does not mean they are emotionally that age. Also, it should be the parent’s right to decide when and if such information is taught to the child.

Our legislature has become an extreme dictatorship in many ways. Unfortunately, there is little the public can do except vote them out after the damage has been done.

I think it is legislation such as this that is the reason some parents want school vouchers figuring by placing them in a private school they will be taught in a fashion they have more control over.

John Bench, Clarksville 37042

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Parental rights: Lawmakers want to rear Tennessee children