Tennessee lawmakers prefer to target transgender citizens than solve real-world problems

I was born in Jackson, Tennessee, and while my family and I moved to a few different places when I was young, I’ve called Nashville home for more than 20 years. I went to college here, and in the years since, have found myself with a great community, a successful career, an amazing partner of 17 years, and an overall sense of pride in being a true Nashvillian.

But there is one thing that makes me question how much longer I can call this place my home: State lawmakers are relentlessly pushing dangerous and unnecessary anti-transgender legislation. As a Tennessean who is also transgender, the message that many of my lawmakers are sending is, “You don’t belong here.”

Right now, Tennessee lawmakers are considering a number of anti-transgender bills. One particularly heinous bill would not only ban transgender people from using the bathroom that matches their gender identity, but also, encourage people to target and humiliate anyone they deem may not “look” a certain way, in hopes of preventing them from using restrooms or locker rooms.

Research shows the cost of discriminatory legislation

It’s OK not to know a lot about your transgender neighbors. However, these bills are rooted in stereotypes and fear about the trans community, not in reality.

A young protester holds up a pride flag as Rep. Gino Bulso R- Brentwood, argues in favor of his bill during a House session at the State Capitol building in Nashville , Tenn., Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.

This type of anti-transgender policy, whether it becomes law or not, poses significant harm to members of the LGBTQ+ community – especially young people. I work at The Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ+ young people.

Our trained counselors regularly hear from young people about these bills, and the ugly rhetoric that surrounds them. Our research shows that nearly one in three LGBTQ+ young people said their mental health was poor most of the time or always due to anti-LGBTQ+ policies and legislation. Considering that a staggering 48% of LGBTQ+ youth and 58% of trans and nonbinary youth in Tennessee seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year, lawmakers ought to be prioritizing policies that support these marginalized young people, not isolate them further.

Working in suicide prevention, I come across a number of heartbreaking stories and statistics about LGBTQ+ young people. But I also have a strong understanding of the things can make life so much more accepting for young people, too. It’s pretty simple: when adults create affirming and supportive environments for young people, their mental health, well-being, and happiness can improve. Research has consistently shown that LGBTQ+ young people who belong to families, schools, and communities that accept them for who they are report lower rates of attempting suicide compared to those who do not.

Legislators should serve the public not push people out

There are many issues I want my lawmakers to prioritize and make better about life in Tennessee. Housing costs have never been higher, and people can’t afford their homes. Our education system is suffering because schools lack resources to equip and pay our teachers. Groceries are entirely too expensive.

These are the types of issues that our legislators should address. I don’t know anyone who is asking for lawmakers to restrict rights for trans people, yet that seems to take priority for too many of our elected officials. It is past time they put their energy into real issues impacting their constituents, and make things better for us – not worse.

I love living in Nashville. It’s where I have my family, my friends, and feel a sense of community that I wouldn’t trade for the world.

Nathanio Strimpopulos

Instead of attempting to push transgender people like me out of the state, lawmakers should work to make Tennessee a place that everyone can be proud to call home.

Nathanio Strimpopulos (he/him) is a Nashville resident and the creative director at The Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ young people.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Anti-transgender laws: Tennessee lawmakers pick on vulnerable people