Tennessee to invest $15 million in repaving efforts: Here's how much will be used to repair Nashville roads

While the snow from January's winter storm has long since melted away, the potholes remain; thus the Tennessee Department of Transportation's efforts to repave roads continues. On May 2, TDOT announced the department will be investing an additional $15 million in a total of 121 projects statewide to address the lingering potholes.

TDOT will be repaving various locations in Sumner, Cheatham, Williamson, Maury, Rutherford, Marshall, Giles, Lincoln, Bedford, Stewart, Cheatham, Montgomery, and Davidson counties.

"Warmer temperatures in the spring and early summer months mean asphalt plants are regularly producing the hot mix needed for more permanent repairs," said TDOT in a news release. "Most of the projects will involve milling which is the removal of the top layer and paving with a layer of fresh asphalt."

We’re resurfacing additional roads this construction season in an effort to repair roads across the state that were damaged in this years winter storm. We’re currently working on SR 109 in Sumner County. DETAILS: https://t.co/jWgLsS31XI pic.twitter.com/lcKI9GLi50 — Rebekah Hammonds (@RebekahTDOT) May 2, 2024

The money will be divided between the state's four regions. Region One (the Knoxville area) will receive $3.3 million to go toward 28 projects, Region Two (the Chattanooga area) will receive $2.85 million to go toward 43 projects, Region Three (the Nashville area) will receive $4.8 million to go toward 33 projects and Region Four (the Jackson area) will receive $4.05 million to go toward 17 projects.

"We’re able to do this work because of the general fund infusion given to the department within the Transportation Modernization Act. The $15 mill are the general fund dollars that we reallocated to our maintenance operations for these additional projects," said Rebekah Hammonds, regional communications officer for TDOT. "Our usual maintenance budget alone wouldn’t have allowed us to do the work."

How much has TDOT invested in repaving Middle Tennessee roads?

Since January, Middle Tennessee has used 3,709,040 pounds of hot mix and cold patch materials said Hammonds. According to TDOT, $3,413,561 has been invested in repairing Middle Tennessee roads since the winter storm. Statewide, the department has invested $9,030,663.

When is the repaving expected to be completed?

Hammonds said the hope is to complete the repairs within the summer season.

Will repaving efforts cause traffic delays?

TDOT said drivers should anticipate short-term traffic delays during operations. Efforts will be made to perform repairs during off-peak travel times (9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. weekdays) however, some lane closures could extend into the late afternoon, evening, and weekends.

How do repaving efforts in 2024 compare to previous years?

In January through March of 2024, Middle Tennessee used 3,484,900 pounds of patching material, more than double the amount which was used in 2023. According to TDOT, drivers have also felt the impacts much more than in previous years due to the winter storm.

Middle Tennessee has utilized substantially higher amounts of patching materials than previous years. In 2024, the region utilized 3,484,900 lbs of material, more than double the amount which was utilized in 2023.

Diana Leyva covers trending news and service journalism for The Tennessean. Contact her at Dleyva@gannett.com or follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @_leyvadiana

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee to invest $15M in pothole repairs. How much in Nashville?