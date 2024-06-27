Tennessee heat wave is a scorcher but not as hot as others: How hot were past heat waves?

It's scorching out there.

The National Weather Service says that Nashville will reach a high of 98 degrees in some areas by Saturday, and with humidity, the heat index is already above 100.

Memphis is looking at a high of 96 degrees by Saturday and Knoxville will see a high of 92 degrees.

While we may be able to fry an egg or two on the sidewalk, the weather in Tennessee isn't breaking records — yet.

“So far this year we have not seen any record heat in our area,” said NWS Nashville lead forecaster Sam Shamburger. “While the forecast is hot over the next week with high temperatures in the 90s to near 100 degrees, no records are expected to be broken.”

NWS officials used the average of the hottest daily maximum temperatures in Memphis, Nashville and Knoxville to compile a list of the top 10 hottest days in Tennessee history based on the actual average temperature and not the heat index.

If history is any indication, our hottest days this year are ahead of us, beginning in middle and late July.

Top 10 hottest days in Tennessee history

July 28, 1952: 105.3 degrees July 27, 1952: 105 degrees July 28, 1930: 105 degrees July 12, 1930: 105 degrees 5. June 30, 2012: 104.7 degrees June 29, 2012: 104.7 degrees August 16, 2007: 104 degrees September 5, 1954: 103.7 degrees July 1, 2012: 103.3 degrees August 27, 1943: 103.3 degrees

Tennessee's hottest days are coming

Most of the state's historically hottest days have been in July and this year will be no exception, according to The Climate Prediction Center.

In fact, it is likely to be hotter this July than it was last year.

The Climate Prediction Center predicts that, for the month of July, Tennessee will see a 50% to 80% chance at higher-than-normal temperatures in some parts of the state. It’s typically cooler in the eastern part of the state because of higher elevations but the western parts of the state will feel the brunt of above-average temperatures.

Meanwhile, the Climate Prediction Center forecasts that precipitation will be below normal, in the 33-40% range, providing little relief from the sun's rays.

