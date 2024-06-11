As Tennessee grows, clean energy waits years to plug into TVA amid 'explosion' of requests

Clean energy is struggling to keep up with our region's growth, as the Tennessee Valley Authority works through an "explosion" of requests from developers wanting to plug into the system.

Transmission lines have emerged as the central roadblock to deploying more renewable energy in the U.S., thanks to the years-long process of hooking up new projects to the grid. TVA has 39 ongoing projects on its transmission system, half of which are in Tennessee.

A recent national study from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory shows clean energy projects built in the U.S. last year spent an average of five years waiting in the "interconnection queue," a series of studies on how to add transmission technology and who will pay for it.

Most developments that request to be connected are never actually built.

TVA has one of the nation's largest transmission systems, operating 16,400 miles of lines over 80,000 square miles, and the line of solar and wind energy projects waiting to plug into the TVA grid is quickly getting longer.

TVA's own interconnection queue is full of proposals for solar and battery storage facilities – more than 15,000 megawatts worth, according to the Open Access Same-Time Information System. That's close to half of the utility's current generating capacity and enough for almost 9 million homes.

On May 21, clean energy began generating at the first of three solar and battery storage facilities TVA and Origis Energy will operate together. The three facilities will have a capacity of 700 megawatts combined.

The majority of TVA's wind and solar energy is bought from other power providers. Around 15% of the utility's electricity in 2023 was generated through purchase agreements.

What is happening in Tennessee to cause more TVA requests?

So many developers want to connect to the utility's grid that TVA's queue has "gone up by about 15 fold on an annual basis," TVA CEO Jeff Lyash said at a quarterly board meeting in May.

"What the industry has seen over the last several years is an explosion of interconnection requests," he said.

Part of the reason for the rapid growth in renewable energy projects – solar and battery storage, in particular – is the growth of TVA's service region, which includes nearly all of Tennessee. The region is growing three times faster than the national average, with a projected 22% population increase by 2050, according to a study by the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.

Another reason is a surge in federal subsidies for clean energy projects from the Department of Energy, which has a strong presence in Oak Ridge and across Tennessee.

DOE working to speed up interconnection process

TVA, headquartered in Knoxville, outperforms other utilities on interconnection times, with an average of two years from request to completion, Lyash said. It has 4,000 megawatts of solar power under development or in operation and plans to add 10,000 megawatts of solar by 2035.

Only 19% of U.S. clean energy projects make it through the years-long process of plugging into the grid, a recent study found.

The Department of Energy and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which oversees interstate transmission, have issued rules aimed at speeding up the process for connecting new power plants to the grid.

Only 19% of projects in line between 2000 and 2018 were completed by 2023, according to the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory study. About 1,250 project requests were withdrawn across the country last year alone.

Of the 11,600 U.S. projects sitting in the queue, 95% are carbon-free solar, wind or battery storage developments. Together, the projects waiting in line could produce more power than the entire U.S. grid today.

Long line of clean energy projects wait in TVA queue

Renewable hydroelectric power makes up about 9% of TVA's power generation, while wind and solar are 4%, (composed largely of wind power TVA purchases from the Midwest).

Less than 1% of TVA's non-hydro renewable power comes from its own assets.

In a letter to the TVA Board of Directors opposing the utility's decision to replace the Kingston coal plant with natural gas, the Southern Environmental Law Center asked why TVA was not using clean energy projects in its queue to replace coal generation instead of another fossil fuel.

TVA leaders say the natural gas plants they are building – including a 1,450-megawatt plant in Cumberland City by 2026 and the 1,500-megawatt plant in Kingston by 2027 – are essential to maintain reliability as the Tennessee Valley region population grows. They also say natural gas provides the flexibility needed to add renewable energy incrementally.

The line of clean energy projects waiting to connect to TVA's grid is getting so long the public utility launched a first-of-its-kind transmission study.

"This is not unique to TVA," utility spokesperson Scott Fiedler told Knox News via email. "Utilities across the nation are working to keep up with both economic growth and the adoption of distributed generation."

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, issued a final rule on May 13 that requires transmission providers to make long-term transmission plans for the first time.

TVA is developing a first-of-its-kind plan for the role transmission upgrades will play in its long-term planning effort to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The plan is the first time TVA has brought its stakeholders together around transmission planning and will lead to "strategic investments" in the system, Lyash said.

TVA's broader Integrated Resource Plan, created every five years to forecast energy demand, will come out later this year after being delayed for more feedback.

Daniel Dassow is a growth and development reporter focused on technology and energy. Phone 423-637-0878. Email daniel.dassow@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: TVA transmission requests skyrocket as clean energy demand grows