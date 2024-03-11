Tennessee General Assembly confirms Mary Wagner to state Supreme Court

The Tennessee General Assembly confirmed Mary L. Wagner to be the next justice on the state's highest court Monday night.

Wagner, a Shelby County Circuit Court judge, is Gov. Bill Lee's third appointment to the Tennessee Supreme Court since taking office in 2019. Once Wagner takes the bench, Lee will have selected a majority of the justices on the five-member court.

Wagner's confirmation passed the Tennessee House of Representatives 94-3 and the Senate 32-0 during a brief joint session of the General Assembly that began at 5:30 p.m. CT Monday. After the votes were cast, lawmakers gave a standing ovation to Wagner, who was in the chamber with her family.

Wagner will take the seat after Justice Roger A. Page retires on Aug. 31, 2024. Under a 2014 amendment to the state Constitution, a governor makes the appointments to the Tennessee Supreme Court, which then require legislative approval. Justices then face retention elections every eight years.

Lee selected Wagner on Feb. 1 from a pool of three finalists, including Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals judges Camille R. McMullen and J. Ross Dyer. In his announcement, Lee applauded Wagner's "understanding and respect for the rule of law" and commitment to judicial restraint.

Members of the Tennessee Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously approved her selection last week, with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle hailing her as an excellent choice for the court. During the hearing, Wagner described herself to committee members as “both an originalist and a textualist" and said overturning precedents should be done "sparingly and cautiously."

"I may not agree with the law at issue. I may not believe its application necessarily produces a 'fair' result. Regardless, I do and will apply the law as written without regard to my personal feelings or beliefs," Wagner wrote in her application to the Governor's Council for Judicial Appointments.

Former Gov. Bill Haslam appointed Wagner to her current position as circuit court judge in 2016, and she won elections for the seat in 2018 and 2022. She is a member of the Memphis chapter of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal organization.

Wagner graduated from the University of Colorado in 2006 with a degree in political science before earning her law degree from the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law.

As an attorney, Wagner worked at the Memphis law firm Rice, Amundsen and Caperton, where she mainly handled family law, personal injury and commercial disputes, according to her application.

Wagner will be 40 when taking the bench, making her the court's youngest member.

Wagner's confirmation also means that the majority of the five-member court's justices will again be women. The court has been majority female before, when Justices Holly Kirby, Cornelia Clark and Sharon Lee served together from 2013 to 2021, and when Kirby, Lee and Justice Sarah Campbell served together from 2022 to 2023. Lee retired and was replace by Justice Dwight E. Tarwater.

Vivian Jones contributed reporting.

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for The Tennessean. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @EvanMealins.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TN Supreme Court: Mary Wagner confirmed as next justice