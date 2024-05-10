Tennessee at forefront of crisis as Memphis leads US in guns stolen from cars: Report

The rate of guns stolen from cars in the U.S. has tripled in the past decade with Memphis leading the nation, a new report shows.

Overall, the report released Thursday from gun safety group Everytown, found that 112,000 guns were reported stolen in the U.S. in 2022, with just over half taken from cars. The rate has climbed nearly every year over the past decade, with the increase driven largely by an increase in stolen guns from cars.

Ten years ago, about 38% of guns were stolen in burglaries from homes or other structures. But today, more than half are taken from cars, with a sharp spike seen during the pandemic.

The study, which analyzed FBI crime data from 337 cities across 44 states, noted that Memphis had the highest number of cases in 2022 with 2,210 gun theft from car incidents, up from 329 in 2013. The city was followed by Atlanta and St. Louis.

Gun theft rates for Memphis and other top cities.

How bad is the problem in Tennessee?

The study noted the problem has been especially acute in Tennessee over the past decade after a state law passed in 2013 that allowed people to keep guns in their cars if they’re locked and secured.

Tennessee gun theft rates.

Nashville in 2022 saw a record 1,378 stolen guns from cars, but the numbers have improved so far this year, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

As of Tuesday, 274 guns have been stolen from cars in Davidson County, down 35% from the same time last year.

While the state has an epidemic of stolen guns from cars, statistics show the perpetrators are rarely caught.

Of 5,386 reported cases of guns stolen from cars statewide in 2022, less than 4% resulted in an arrest, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

In an effort to improve the arrest rates, Nashville police in February launched a special initiative to fight car theft and related crimes. The effort as of this month has led to more 400 arrests and the recoveries of 229 stolen vehicles and 92 guns, the department said in a news release.

What are lawmakers doing?

Democratic lawmakers have pushed for stiffer penalties for people who fail to safely store their firearms, but their efforts have so far failed in legislative sessions this year and last August.

Gov. Bill Lee in a special legislative session on public safety last year barred any legislation that would have increased penalties for gun owners who fail to safely store their weapons.

Lawmakers ended up passing a bill that would distribute free gun locks to residents, as well as tax incentives and an expanded PSA campaign for safe gun storage.

In Chattanooga, where stolen guns remain a major problem, Hamilton County District Attorney Cody Wamp put her face on a series of billboards, reminding people not to leave their guns in their cars.

Other key findings in the Everytown study

A gun is stolen from a car every nine minutes on average in the U.S.

Thefts from vehicles overall have dropped 11% over the past decade, while gun theft specifically has skyrocketed 200%.

Cars parked at residents (in driveways and outside homes) are the most common source of stolen guns.

Cities in states with high gun ownership and lax gun safety laws see nearly 18 times the rate of gun thefts from cars compared to states with stronger laws.

Some cities in Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, and Rhode Island reported no gun thefts from cars.

What does Everytown recommend?

Everytown notes stolen guns often end up being used in crimes. Last year in Nashville, for example, a police officer was shot and wounded with a gun stolen from airport parking lot.

Everytown recommends the following to prevent stolen guns and violence:

Gun owners must always lock their vehicles and secure guns in those vehicles so they are not visible.

Lawmakers, law enforcement and community leaders should support public awareness campaigns. In San Antonio, Texas, a nonprofit group is raising funds for car gun safes, while in some departments in other states are working with the ATF or the FBI for public service announcements.

The group says legislators at all levels should pass laws that are proven to help prevent these thefts, such as laws that require guns to be securely stored and not visible when left unattended in cars and rules requiring mandatory reporting of lost and stolen guns.

