Tennessee Factory Workers To Split $420M Powerball Jackpot

The workers, from Portland company North American Stamping Group, will receive the cash value of the jackpot worth $254 million.

A group of 20 co-workers at a Tennessee metal manufacturing plant claimed the $420.9 million Powerball jackpot Tuesday, lottery officials announced. The win marked the second-largest prize for the Tennessee Lottery.

The workers, who were from Portland company North American Stamping Group, will receive the cash value of the jackpot worth $254 million. Each person will reportedly get $12.7 million before taxes, Tennessee Lottery President and CEO Rebecca Hargrove said.

“You never think you’re going to win this lottery, but you do it for fun,” winner Amy O’Neal told the Tennessean.

O’Neal reportedly said that the group buys $120 worth of tickets every Wednesday and Saturday. She said that her colleagues were stunned when she broke the news about their big win. The workers, who call themselves “The Tennessee 20,” have been playing the lotto together for eight years.

“They were like, ‘Oh my gosh, Amy, shut up, we’re not going to work today.’ Everybody was just screaming. Just the joy,” she said.

At a press conference in Nashville, the winners of the Powerball reportedly shared that they would use the money to pay off debts, send their children to college, and also purchase new cars. The group also expressed their wish to use the cash prize to help the society.

Tennessee Lottery officials said the winning ticket, which matched all six Powerball numbers drawn Saturday, was sold by Smoke Shop Inc. in Lafayette, about 60 miles northeast of Nashville. The winning numbers were: 17-19-21-37-44 with Powerball 16 and Power Play 2.

The owner of the shop, Joyce Gregory, scored $25,000 just for selling the winning ticket.

The winning ticket is the 200th ticket sold by the Tennessee Lottery worth $1 million or more, USA Today reported.

The biggest jackpot prize by Tennessee Lottery was the $528.8 million prize won by a Munford family in January. They were one of three ticket holders to claim the $1.6 billion jackpot.

