Tennessee expected to see first triple digit heat index of summer this weekend

The first heat wave of the summer is expected to hit Tennessee, and the rest of the country, this weekend.

Starting Saturday, June 15, temperatures are expected to spike through next week until about Thursday, June 20. It is expected for Tennessee to see the first triple digit heat index of the summer this weekend. Temperatures across the state will vary from the mid 90s to upwards of 100 degrees for some areas.

Here are the expected temperatures across the state and how to protect from high heat.

What is a heat index?

While many in Tennessee are used to hearing about how humidity kills, it's not far from the truth. According to the National Weather Service, "The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature."

When the temperature feels a lot hotter than it actually is, the body reacts differently, and sometimes this can cause the body to not be able to regulate itself properly. In Tennessee, we tend to live in a constant state of "extreme caution" when it comes to the heat index.

Caution 80°F - 90°F Fatigue possible with prolonged exposure and/or physical activity Extreme Caution 90°F - 103°F Heat stroke, heat cramps, or heat exhaustion possible with prolonged exposure and/or physical activity Danger 103°F - 124°F Heat cramps or heat exhaustion likely, and heat stroke possible with prolonged exposure and/or physical activity Extreme Danger 125°F or higher Heat stroke highly likely

Weekend weather for Knoxville

On Saturday, Knoxville is expected to see a high of 93 degrees and a low of 68 degrees. The high on Sunday will be 94 degrees and the low will be 73 degrees.

Weekend weather for Memphis

Memphis is expected to have a high of 95 degrees and a low of 73 degrees on Saturday. Sunday will have a high of 97 degrees and a low of 74 degrees.

Weekend weather for Nashville

On Saturday, Nashville is expected to see a high of 94 degrees and a low of 69 degrees. The high on Sunday will be 100 degrees and the low will be 75 degrees.

How to stay cool when outdoors in a heat wave

The National Weather Service recommends these three tips to keep from overheating in high heat indexes:

Take frequent breaks in the shade. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat hours.

Drink water early and often, even if you're not thirsty. Hydration can help your body fight heat illness.

Loose, lightweight clothing, hats and sunglasses can help your body regulate heat and stay protected from the sun's heat and UV rays.

Symptoms of heat related illnesses

According to the Centers for Disease Control, there are a number heat related illnesses one can get, and they mostly have all of the same symptoms. The primary illnesses from heat are heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat cramps, heat rash and sunburn. If a person is experiencing any of these illnesses, it is best to get them out of the sun immediately and into a cool, shaded area.

Symptoms of heat stroke:

High body temperature of 103 degrees or higher

Hot, red, dry or damp skin

Fast, strong pulse

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Losing consciousness

Symptoms of heat exhaustion:

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale and clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps

Tiredness or weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Fainting or passing out

Symptoms of heat cramps:

Heavy sweating during intense exercise

Muscle pain or spasms

Symptoms of heat rash:

Red clusters of small blisters that look like pimples on the skin, usually on the neck, chest, groin or in elbow creases

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Tennessee weekend weather: First triple digit heat index, what it means