Tennessee elementary school educator named 'National Teacher of the Year'

Rogersville (Tenn.) City Schools teacher Missy Testerman is the 2024 national Teacher of the Year. Photo courtesy of Leaping Lenses/UPI

April 3 (UPI) -- Tennessee's Missy Testerman specializes in teaching English as a second language and earned recognition as the National Teacher of the Year, the Council of Chief State School Officers announced Wednesday.

The win makes her the first Tennessee teacher in decades to earn the prestigious recognition.

"Congratulations to Rogersville Elementary's Missy Testerman on being named Tennessee's first National Teacher of the Year in more than 35 years," Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said. "Teaching is more than a career, it's a calling. I join all Tennesseans in thanking Missy for her dedication to students, preparing them to thrive in the classroom and beyond."

The award first was announced on CBS Mornings, and Testerman called it an "incredible honor" to win the award among the nation's 3.5 million teachers, CBS News reported.

Testerman also was named the 2023-24 Tennessee Teacher of the Year in August, local media reported.

Missy Testerman works with elementary school students for whom English is a second language so they can learn and succeed. Photo courtesy of the Tennessee Department of Education/UPI

"Missy is deeply committed to her students and community, serving as a leader, mentor and advocate," said Lizzette Reynolds, Tennessee Commissioner of Education. "I am thrilled she will be able to take her expertise nationwide and impact thousands of educators over the next year."

Testerman has taught for 31 years, is president of the Rogersville Education Association and a member of the school's teacher leadership team, according to the Tennessee Department of Education.

"There is often a misconception in education that we can love kids into achievement," Testerman said. "If we love them, we must teach them in a way that gives them the skills they need and allows them to meet high expectations and have a future."

Testerman taught first and second grades for 30 years at Rogersville City School in the Appalachian community of Rogersville, Tenn. She recently earned an endorsement in teaching English as a second language.

With her endorsement, Testerman specializes in teaching English as a second language for students in kindergarten through eighth grades and helps students who don't speak English as their first language.

She mentors new teachers, coordinates summer camps for students and serves on many school and community boards and committees.

Outside of the classroom, Testerman advocates for families who speak little English and strives to enable their children to learn all subjects so they can achieve and succeed, according to the Tennessee Department of Education.