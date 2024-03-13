Tennessee driver identified after fatal rollover on I-26 in Polk County: NC Highway Patrol

A Tennessee driver is dead following a single-car rollover on that happened shortly after 2 p.m. March 12 on I-26 East in Polk County, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver was identified as Daniel Claeys, 68, said Highway Patrol Trooper Jose A. Chavez-Mejia, with the Hendersonville Troop G office.

The accident happened at 2:10 p.m. near Mile Marker 54 in Saluda, Chavez-Mejia said.

"The crash was a single vehicle, single occupant crash involving a driver from Tennessee," Chavez-Mejia said. "The vehicle ran off road right and overcorrected left. The vehicle began to overturn and the driver was ejected. The vehicle came to rest in the roadway after impact and the driver passed away as a result of being ejected."

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: I-26 fatality in single-car rollover in Polk County; driver identified