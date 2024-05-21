Tennessee to cover cost of diapers for some families

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee will be the first state to help families cover the cost of diapers.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, 92% of families receiving diapers in Tennessee are working and still are unable to afford diapers.

TennCare said effective in August, it will become the first Medicaid agency in the nation to cover the cost of up to 100 diapers per month for TennCare and CoverKids members under two.

Now, tons of fifty-count newborn diapers are sitting in a box at the Bare Needs Bank ready to be given to families in need.

Nicole Willis, the marketing and communication manager for Mid-South Food Bank says as prices spike for almost everything for families, so too has demand at the bank.

“So, of course, as we see an increase in food, people needing food, we are going to see an increase in people needing diapers,” said Willis.

Willis says this will help families in need, the Bare Needs Bank, and most importantly babies.

“This allows us to ease the load so we can help hand and hand to make sure those families and babies are provided for to keep the diaper rash away,” Willis said.

Parents and legal guardians will soon be able to collect diapers directly through the point of sale at pharmacies in the pharmacy benefit manager network. TennCare will provide further information on how to sign up for the program once the initiative is ready to launch.

