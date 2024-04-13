Tennessee citizens must fight effort that imperils biodiverse Duck River

I am writing today in an effort to preserve one of the great treasures in the United States. Unless you are from Tennessee you probably haven’t heard of the Duck River.

It isn’t a large river but flows through multiple counties including Hickman County. The thing you need to know is that the Duck River is one of the five most biodiverse rivers in the world and the most biodiverse in North America.

National Geographic has even written articles about its biodiversity. Several rare species of mussels are found in the river and many are endangered.

Water levels in the summer can run critically low especially in the months of July and August. The drought of 2007 almost completely dried some areas of the river up and dead fish and mussels could be found on the riverbanks.

I am writing today to bring awareness to what has recently transpired concerning the river. Columbia Power and Water Systems (CPWS) has requested permits to draw an additional 35% of water out of the river every day. They have protected the Duck River in Maury County and have declared it untouchable but that did not include Hickman County.

They plan to draw the water from the Hickman County area which would have major repercussions for our beautiful river as well as our community. Our citizens are doing everything we can to fight this but we have a tough battle ahead of us. The appeal deadline is April 25.

Emily Roth, Dickson 37055

