Which Tennessee cities made 'Best Places to Live' list? See where they rank

Tennessee cities might not be in the top 25 of best places to live in U.S. News and World Reports latest list, but there are plenty of Volunteer State cities that made it on to the top 150.

U.S. News and World Report recently released its 2024-2025 Best Places to Live rankings of the top 150 major cities to find the best places to live. There were plenty of cities in the top 25 from the South, but Tennessee cities were a further down on the list this year.

Here's a look at the top 25 cities and just where Tennessee cities ranked on the list.

Where are the top 25 best places to live?

Here's the 25 best places to live according U.S. News and World Report. Take a look at all 150 cities here.

Naples, Florida Boise, Idaho Colorado Springs, Colorado Greenville, South Carolina Charlotte, North Carolina Raleigh, N.C Huntsville, Alabama Virginia Beach, Virginia Austin, Texas Boulder, Colo. Sarasota, Fla. Green Bay, Wisconson Charleston, S.C. Madison, Wisconson Lexington, Kentucky Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Asheville, N.C. Omaha, Nebraska Ann Arbor, Michigan Fort Wayne, Indiana Fayetteville, Arkansas San Francisco, California Greensboro, N.C. Lincoln, Neb. South Bend, Ind.

Where did Tennessee cities rank on U.S. News and World Reports' Best Place to Live list?

Chattanooga

The Tennessee city to make the highest spot in the ranking was Chattanooga at number 27.

"In many ways, Chattanooga is the comeback kid of Tennessee. Once called 'the dirtiest city in America' by Walter Cronkite, Chattanooga now boasts a revitalized Main Street, premier outdoor recreation and a hearty startup scene," wrote U.S. News and World Report.

Knoxville

Knoxville wasn't too far behind, coming in at 29. The East Tennessee city got marks for it's affordability, the plethora of amenities and it's proximity to even larger metro areas like Nashville and Atlanta.

Nashville

In at number 50 is Nashville.

The Music City was beat out by multiple cities in the Carolinas, Florida and even Washington, D.C. A vibrant food and music scene, along with a growing job market kept Nashville in the top 50, but it's affordability compared to others on the list knocked it down.

Memphis

Memphis came in at 122 overall, with a low quality of life score, but being an affordable place to live.

"Although it's one of the largest metro areas in Tennessee, the region's small-town atmosphere fosters a close-knit community that makes it an attractive place for families to settle," wrote U.S. News and World Report.

How did U.S. News and World Report rank the best places to live?

To make the top of the list, a place had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life. For more information on how we rank, read the Best Places to Live methodology.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Where Tennessee cities rank in US News & World's Best Places to Live