Which Tennessee cities grew the most? See how population shifted according to the U.S. Census

New information from the U.S. Census Bureau highlights how Tennessee's population shifted between 2022 and 2023.

According to the data, between July 2022 and July 2023 Tennessee saw a 1.1% change in population.

The Middle Tennessee area saw the biggest increases with Clarksville and Spring Hill each seeing spikes of more than 2%. Surrounding areas also saw population increases including Murfreesboro, up by 1.9%, Smyrna, up by 1.6% and Franklin, up by 1.3%.

The Nashville and Davidson County area saw a 0.8% increase, going from 682,130 residents to 687,788.

In 2023, the Nashville Metropolitan Statistical Area (which includes Davidson, Murfreesboro and Franklin) increased by approximately 86 people a day, said the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce in March. The rise in population occurred through natural population changes as well as more people coming from other parts of the country.

Tableau

"We are thrilled to see the Nashville MSA continue to add to its population," Jeff Hite, Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce chief economic development officer, said in a news release back in March. "Job creators are pursuing talent, and Nashville has perfected the trifecta of attracting, growing, and retaining talent to our region.

"The population growth data, specifically the in-migration numbers, show that Nashville is a coveted destination for many people across the nation for its livability and quality of life," he added.

Here's a look at how population grew and fell in Tennessee cities from July 2022 to July 2023.

Which Tennessee cities grew the most in population in 2023

Chattanooga: 1.6% increase (184,038 to 187,030)

Clarksville: 2.2% increase (176,747 to 180,716)

Franklin: 1.3% increase (87,421 to 88,558)

Hendersonville: 1.0% increase (62,966 to 63,618)

Johnson City: 1.1% increase (72,515 to 73,337)

Kingsport: 1.0% increase (56,115 to 56,704)

Knoxville: 0.7% increase (196,748 to 198,162)

Murfreesboro: 1.9% increase (162,402 to 165,430)

Nashville/Davidson County 0.8% increase (682,130 to 687,788)

Smyrna 1.6% increase (56,516 to 67,148)

Spring Hill 2.9% increase (56,006 to 57, 637)

Which Tennessee cities saw a drop in population in 2023

Bartlett -0.8% decrease (56,502 to 56,030)

Collierville -0.1% decrease (51,348 to 51,317)

Jackson -0.1 decrease (68,305 to 68, 264)

Memphis -0.8% decrease (623,840 to 618,639)

Diana Leyva covers trending news and service journalism for The Tennessean. Contact her at Dleyva@gannett.com or follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @_leyvadiana

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee population: Census data shows how cities grew, dropped