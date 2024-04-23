Tennessee bill to ban pride flags from public schools fails in Senate

In a rare show of bipartisan opposition, Tennessee Senators on Tuesday blocked a bill that sought to prohibit display of political and ideological flags, including the pride flag, in public schools.

Senate Bill 1722, sponsored by Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, would have prohibited the display of any flags that “represent a political viewpoint, including but not limited to, a partisan, racial, sexual orientation, gender, or other ideological viewpoint.”

"There were some parents in my district that felt like flags were being displayed the public school classroom that did not coincide with their values, and they felt like their children should not be indoctrinated in the school," Hensley said. "That's where this bill came from, so every child would feel loved and needed in the school and nobody would feel singled out."

Before a final vote on Tuesday, Senators approved an amendment offered by Sen. Todd Gardenhire, R-Chattanooga, that would have barred display of any flag other than the U.S. Flag or the Tennessee State flag on school property.

But the bill failed in the Senate on Tuesday afternoon in a vote of 13 to 6, failing to receive the required 17 votes needed for a constitutional majority.

A young protester holds up a pride flag as Rep. Gino Bulso R- Brentwood, argues in favor of his bill during a House session at the State Capitol building in Nashville , Tenn., Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, joined five Democrats who were present to vote against the bill, while 8 other Republicans present for the session on Tuesday took a walk to skip the vote.

“While Senator Gardenhire’s amendment language was a significant improvement, I believe comments made early in legislative process caused irreparable constitutional damage to the bill in my view," McNally said in a statement to The Tennessean. "Several members expressed interest in studying the subject of the bill over the summer in order to avoid a likely constitutional challenge. Because an adversarial first amendment ruling against the state would be a near certainty if the bill passed, I voted no.”

Three members, Sens. Richard Briggs, R-Knoxville, Todd Gardenhire, R-Chattanooga, and Ken Yager, R-Kingston, were present but did not vote on the bill.

Sponsored by Rep. Gino Bulso, R-Brentwood, the bill passed the House of Representatives in a party-line vote in February, despite constitutional concerns and outcry from the LGBTQ+ community. Bulso said he brought the legislation on behalf of parents in his district concerned about display of pride flags in Williamson County Schools.

Senators who were at the State Capitol for session on Tuesday but did not participate in the vote on Senate Bill 1722 are:

Sen. Paul Bailey, R-Sparta

Sen. Ferrell Haile, R-Gallatin

Sen. Becky Massey, R-Knoxville

Sen. Bill Powers, R-Clarksville

Sen. Shane Reeves, R-Murfreesboro

Sen. John Stevens, R-Huntington

Sen. Page Walley, R-Savannah

Sen. Bo Watson, R-Hixson

Vivian Jones covers state politics and government for The Tennessean. Reach her at vjones@tennessean.com or on X at @Vivian_E_Jones.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Senators block bill banning pride flags in Tennessee schools