Tennessee bill allowing concealed handguns in schools: What we know

A new Tennessee bill passed April 23 paves the way for teachers and staff to carry concealed guns in schools.

Teachers who wish to carry a gun in the classroom have to meet several conditions and they have to work for a district that allows them to do so. Several superintendents have said they don't need or want more guns.

Some of the bill's language is still being interpreted. For instance, it applies to those employed by a school district as a "faculty or staff member" but the bill gives no clear definition of "staff member." Schools employ contracted staffers for some jobs, including custodians and bus drivers.

Here's what we know about the bill that allows Tennessee teachers to be armed.

Which school staff members can carry guns?

The bill says faculty or staff members can carry guns, but the definition isn't well-defined. Even the legislators who voted on the bill don't share a common understanding of who that means.

Knox County Schools, for instance, contracted with a company when it needed temporary janitors and its bus drivers work on a contractual basis.

State Rep. Sam McKenzie, a Knoxville Democrat who voted against the bill, told Knox News all staff means teachers, custodians, librarians and cafeteria workers. School board members are not included, he said, and he wasn't sure about bus drivers.

Districts may have to have lawyers look at the language to decide who fits the definition, said state Sen. Richard Briggs, a Knox County Republican who voted for the bill.

State Rep. Gloria Johnson, a Knoxville Democrat who voted against the bill, said the option extends to all full-time employees.

Can parents object to having armed teachers or staff in schools?

The bill does not require districts or schools to disclose which staff members are carrying guns.

If parents have an objection to teachers and staff members in their child's schools carrying guns, they could talk to any one of the three decision makers – superintendent, principal or local law enforcement representative, Briggs said.

Like the definition of a "staff," however, whether a single decision maker carries veto power isn't clear from the bill.

Johnson said there is no mention of opt-outs in the bill "or options for parents who object to their child being in a classroom with an armed teacher," she said.

"In fact, there is no mention of parents in the bill at all. Also concerning, it looks like details of who has a gun in their school is not public, so how will police know?"

Will Knox County Schools allow concealed handguns?

Several districts across the state have said they will not allow teachers and staff to carry concealed handguns, including the neighboring Oak Ridge Schools.

Knox County Schools administrators have not made a decision.

Briggs, who said he supported the bill to make sure school districts in rural communities are protected from a gunman who attacks a school, thinks Knox County won't allow concealed handguns. He also pointed out that Tennessee is "very late" to this. More then half of U.S. states, including "Democratic, progressive" ones, he said, have similar laws.

"We won't see this in Knox County, I don't think," Briggs said. "We don't need it. But we have rural Tennessee counties where if there was an instance, if there was an active shooter that came to the school, the police response time could be 20-30 minutes."

Johnson is not so sure.

"It’s a realistic possibility because the law exists now," she said.

"I hope that Knox County families speak up and KCS joins other counties around the state who have already publicly stated that they will not pursue the arming of teachers and staff in our schools."

McKenzie, whose district includes Knoxville's east side and downtown, proposed an amendment to the bill that would have excluded Knox County. The amendment bid failed 71-24.

He said he does not see it becoming a reality for Knox County.

Briggs said it's about local control.

"The legislature did not authorize a single teacher to carry a gun," he said. "What the legislature did is that they authorized the local principals, schools and law enforcement in the community to make that decision on their own."

What are the rules for carrying a handgun on school campuses?

Students, even if employeed by the school, are not eligible to carry handguns.

This does not affect current or former law enforcement officers assigned to schools in accordance with any agreement between local law enforcement and the school district.

The school district is immune from monetary damages claims that may arise from the use of a handgun by an authorized teacher or staff member.

Carrying handguns in places such as gyms, auditoriums and stadiums during school events is not allowed. Guns are also not allowed in meetings where disciplinary matters or tenure-related issues will be discussed.

Maintain a valid Tennessee enhanced handgun carry permit, which requires training.

Undergo a background check and submit two sets of fingerprints to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The TBI is directed to determine the person's eligibility to carry a firearm and conduct a criminal history check within 30 days, in addition to forwarding the second set of fingerprints to the Federal Bureau of Investigation for a federal background check.

Receive psychological or psychiatric certification from a licensed health care provider.

Complete 40 hours of basic training in school policing.

Even if teachers meet these requirements, the school district's director of schools, the school principal and the chief of the "appropriate" law enforcement agency must sign off on a staff member's authority to carry a concealed handgun, so school administrators could block any teacher from going armed on campus.

Are enough safeguards in place?

Briggs told Knox News he thinks the bill's safeguards are enough for districts that decide to allow guns.

Others worry.

"This is not going to end well with this law as written," McKenzie said. "We as humans are fallible and will make mistakes. Introducing guns will make these errors potentially fatal."

"This is a horrible piece of legislation that will not increase safety and only increase our exposure for a riskier school system and insurance increases."

Scott Hammond-Raines, who taught at Bearden and Halls middle schools, said he's been attacked by students in the past and this makes him think of "nightmare" scenarios and how wrong it could go.

"As an educator it absolutely infuriates me," he said.

Leaders of the Tennessee Education Association, a professional organization, say they oppose the bill.

What do Knox County Board of Education members think about arming teachers?

Knox News emailed all nine Board of Education members April 25 and heard back from three. Here's what they have to say:

Jennifer Owen, District 2: Owen said there are already trained officers in every school. "There is no reason to even consider asking or allowing teachers to be armed," she said. She asked Superintendent Jon Rysewyk to make a statement regarding the legislation.

Katherine Bike, District 4: Bike opposes the bill. She said she has asked the superintendent twice to not allow teachers and staff to conceal carry on school property. "More guns in our schools will not be helpful," she said. "Data shows a good guy with a gun almost never helps in mass shooter situations."

Kristi Kristy, District 9: She said she depends on the advice of experts when faced with decisions about school safety. While she hasn't discussed the bill with Rysewyk and district leaders, she said she is grateful for school safety and school resource officers and their commitment to the safety of students and staff.

School board members who did not respond April 25 to the email are: John Butler, District 1; Daniel Watson, District 3; Susan Horn, District 5; Betsy Henderson, District 6; Steve Triplett, District 7; and Travis Wright, District 8.

Can private schools also allow handguns?

The bill, SB1708/HB1631, clarified an existing Tennessee law to say that private schools teaching students from pre-K through 12th grade can adopt a handgun carry policy on school property. The bill passed the full House in a 74-23 vote on Feb. 26 and the Senate in a 26-5 vote on March 28.

Areena Arora, data and investigative reporter for Knox News, can be reached by email at areena.arora@knoxnews.com. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @AreenaArora.

