Tennessee has the best fishing lodge in the country and top-ranking lakes and rivers. See why they made these 10Best lists

If you live in Tennessee, chances are you don't have to travel far to catch sight of the state's beautiful outdoor scenery. The Volunteer State is home to many waterfalls, hiking trails, lakes and thousands of miles of rivers, streams and creeks, making it the perfect summer destination.

Three outdoor Tennessee destinations have just been named the best in the country by USA TODAY as part of their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, which highlight the very best in travel, food, drink, and lifestyle.

Tennessee was awarded as having the best fishing lodge, lake for swimming and river for fly fishing in the country. Here's how they ranked.

Why these Tennessee outdoor destinations are ranked among the best in the country

Blue Bank Resort, located in Hornbeak in West Tennessee took the No. 1 spot for best fishing lodge, beating out lodges in North Carolina, Louisiana, Wisconsin and others. At Blue Bank, guests can enjoy rustic accommodations, fine dining and cocktails lakeside, spectacular sunset views, wine tasting, and the opportunity to unplug and reconnect with the great outdoors.

The resort also offers multiple packages for those interested in fishing, hunting and kayaking. Blue Bank Resort's restaurant, The Fishhouse, places an emphasis on fresh, local foods. The resort grows a variety of vegetables, herbs and spices right on site and supports local farmers and breweries.

Take a dip in Norris Lake north of Knoxville and you'll understand why it was voted as one of the top lakes for swimming the country. But swimming is not all the lake offers, guests can also partake in boating, camping, fishing, or water sports.

The lake spans 800 miles of shorelines, 34,000 acres and includes 22 marinas and resorts and three state parks, making it the ideal summer vacation spot.

South Fork Holston River in East Tennessee was named among the top five rivers for fly fishing in the country. At the South Fork Holston River, fishers can enjoy 18 miles of fishable water, where the fish population is estimated to be over of 8,500 fish per mile, according to the South Holston River Company. 85% percent brown trout and 15% rainbow trout can be found at the river, said the South Holston River Company.

Best fishing lodges in the country, according to USA TODAY

1. Blue Bank Resort (Hornbeak, Tenn.)

2. Chetola Resort at Blowing Rock (Blowing Rock, N.C.)

3. Dogwood Lodge (Hopedale, La.)

4. Northland Lodge (Hayward, Wis.)

5. Gallatin River Lodge (Bozeman, Mont.)

6. Madison River Lodge with Montana Angler (Cameron, Mont.)

7. Sage Lodge (Pray, Mont.)

8. Hungry Jack Lodge (Grand Marais, Minn.)

9. Ballard’s Resort (Baudette, Minn.)

10. Alagnak Lodge (King Salmon, Alaska)

Best lakes for swimming in the country, according to USA TODAY

1. Lake Jocassee (South Carolina)

2. Geneva Lake (Wisconsin)

3. Lake Erie (New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania)

4. Norris Lake (Tennessee)

5. Lake Superior (Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin)

6. Lake Michigan (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin)

7. Deep Creek Lake (Maryland)

8. Lake Chelan (Washington)

9. Grand Lake (Colorado)

10. Lake Charlevoix (Michigan)

Best rivers for fly fishing in the country, according to USA TODAY

1. Au Sable River (Michigan)

2. San Juan River (New Mexico)

3. Yakima River (Washington)

4. South Fork Holston River (Tennessee and Virginia)

5. Snake River (Idaho and Wyoming)

6. Yellowstone River (Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming)

7. Madison River (Montana and Wyoming)

8. Bighorn River (Montana and Wyoming)

9. Deschutes River (Oregon)

10. Nantahala River (North Carolina)

Methodology

USA TODAY 10Best invites a panel of industry experts to nominate their favorite points of interest and attractions across a wide range of categories. 10Best editors then vet the nominations and select a final set of nominees, which readers are able to vote on throughout four weeks.

