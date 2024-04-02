Tennessee authorities investigating death of Coffee County mayor who served in state house

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the Tuesday death of Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny.

Matheny, 53, was found dead at his 1909 E. Lincoln Street home. He has served as Coffee County mayor since 2022 and is a former state representative.

"The Tullahoma Police Department expresses its deepest condolences on the passing of Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and constituents during this difficult time," the department said in a Facebook post. "Mayor Matheny dedicated his life to serving our community, both as a successful businessman, farmer, and as a committed public servant. His leadership and dedication will be sorely missed by all who knew him."

Tullahoma police have turned the investigation over to TBI, they said.

Fighting the gas tax

State Rep. Tim Rudd, R-Murfreesboro, said he’d known Matheny for 12 years.

“He’s very conservative,” said Rudd, who won his seat in 2016. “He was one of the leaders who fought the gas tax.”

Rudd recalled joining Matheny, who served in the Tennessee legislature from 2002-2018, in opposing the since-approved gas tax hike proposed by former Gov. Bill Haslam when Tennessee had surplus budget revenues to spend on roads.

Matheny did not seek reelection to the state house to pursue a bid for Tennessee's Sixth Congressional District, where he lost an August 2018 primary to John Rose.

Matheny had served as chairman of the state House Conservative Caucus and as the Republican minority leader prior to the GOP becoming the majority party in the Tennessee General Assembly after the 2008 election, Rudd recalled.

“He always led the fight on a lot of conservative issues up here (Tennessee Capitol),” Rudd said. “He was a super nice guy and well thought of, and he’ll be missed. My prayers go out to his family.”

A house rep. and caucus leader

Rutherford County Mayor Joe Carr served with Matheny as a fellow Republican in the Tennessee House of Representatives.

A state representative from 2008 to 2014, Carr said he and Matheny founded the 10th Amendment Caucus with about 15 to 20 members to advocate for the sovereignty of the states.

“He was a dear friend, a brilliant legislator and an incredibly strong proponent of the Second Amendment and states’ rights,” Carr said. “I will miss him greatly.”

Carr also said he and Matheny communicated regularly about the challenges and opportunities for their counties.

“I regret his passing,” Carr said. “He’ll be missed. As always, words are inadequate at a time like this.”

