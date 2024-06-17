Tennessee among best in country for bridge conditions: Where bridges will be replaced

Between Goodlettsville and Hendersonville, a four-lane stretch of road spans Mansker Creek, about three quarters of a mile from where it breaks off from the Cumberland River.

A 210-foot concrete bridge separates motorists on one side of the creek from the other. Conservatively, it would take about three seconds to cross it at the posted 45 mph speed limit.

The bridge, built in 1937 and rehabilitated in 1955, is one of 80 across the state that the Tennessee Department of Transportation hopes to replace in the next four years.

That's more than 8% of the roughly 900 bridges considered to be in poor condition across the state, according to data published by the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

To label a bridge in poor condition, one of three categories — the deck, superstructure or substructure — must be rated a four or less out of nine.

"It’s important to note the bridge is still safe even in poor condition, it just means that one part of the bridge may need attention," said Beth Emmons, spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Tennessee among best in country for bridges

Despite having almost 900 bridges considered to be in poor condition, Tennessee ranks 12th in the country for the lowest percentage of poor bridges while having the 10th most bridges, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

Less than 4.5% of the state's 20,373 bridges are in poor condition.

Arizona leads the country with only 1.11% of its bridges considered to be in poor condition, and West Virginia has the most at just under 20%.

While the number of bridges in Tennessee continues to increase, the percentage of poor bridges has remained relatively stable at between 4% and 4.5%. Since 2018, though, the number of structures rated in fair condition has surpassed those rated as good.

Crucial infrastructure systems in Tennessee, like in most states, are reaching the end of their service lives, the Tennessee section of the American Society of Civil Engineers wrote in a 2022 report.

"Much of our state’s infrastructure, similar to that across the country, is over 50 years old, and in some cases even older," the report said. "As our infrastructure continues to age, we can’t afford to sit back and enjoy our progress — additional action is needed."

Locally owned bridges are typically in worse condition than the statewide average, the report said.

Tennessee pays for bridge repairs through state and federal funding, including more than $403 million over five years from the 2021 bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

"The new funding levels and revenue streams are not only able to maintain the status quo, but they should allow for overall system improvement over the next decade," the report said. "With an aging infrastructure, this is an opportunity to slow or even reverse the deterioration trends seen over the last decade."

Bridge replacements to come

More than 77% of the poor bridges the state has set for replacement cross waterways.

In Davidson County, 17 of the county's 35 bridges in poor condition cross creeks, branches and two rivers — the Harpeth and the Cumberland, including the green, steel Hickory Boulevard bridges. Eight bridges in poor condition cross Nashville's interstates, and six cross railroad tracks.

Of those bridges slated for replacement in the next four years, the bridge crossing Mansker Creek is the only one in Davidson County.

Currently, there are eight bridges in Middle Tennessee undergoing or soon to begin replacement work, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Middle Tennessee bridges include:

Cheatham County: State Route 249 over Dry Creek, estimated completion November 2024.

Dickson County: State Route 46 over Yellow Creek, estimated completion October 2025.

Giles County: State Route 11 over Pigeon Roost Creek, estimated completion October 2024.

Humphreys County: Interstate 40 over Buffalo River, estimated completion December 2028.

Marshall County: State Route 11 over Rock Creek, estimated completion June 2024.

Maury County: State Route 243 over Sugar Creek, estimated completion September 2025, and State Route 247 over Leipers Creek, estimated completion August 2024.

Sumner County: State Route 174 over Little Trammel Creek, estimated completion November 2024.

Including the Mansker Creek project, 19 bridges are slated for replacement across Middle Tennessee between 2025 and 2027.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee bridges: 8% of bridges in poor condition, need help