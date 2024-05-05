The Tennessee Capitol. . (Photo: John Partipilo)

Tennessee’s economy continues to outpace the national average in gross domestic product growth, data released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis shows.

Since 2017, Tennessee’s GDP in real dollars has grown at a 3% yearly average compared to the United States average of 2.2%.

But, that growth is not equal, as 30 counties within Tennessee grew faster than the state average. Wilson County has led the way over the past five years, with its economic growth around 6% each year.

This follows a trend in Tennessee, which has seen much of its economic growth in the past decade concentrated in Middle Tennessee, particularly in Davidson County, home to Nashville and its surrounding counties.

Tennessee’s more rural West Tennessee counties continue to lag. Since 2017, 10 county economies have shrunk, and half were in the western grand division.

The post Tennessee’s 2023 GDP outpaces the national average, but growth remains concentrated appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.