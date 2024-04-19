Tennesseans' right to unpolluted waters starts with keeping Lick Creek clean

Tennessee law states two key facts about our water resources; first that water in Tennessee is a publicly owned resource, and second, we as Tennessee citizens have a right to unpolluted waters (TCA 69-3-102(a)).

Our forebears had the foresight to understand that the water pollution they experienced from the turn of the industrial revolution to the 1970s, when this act was passed, had to be cleaned up and future pollution prevented (TCA 69-9-102(b)).

The Water Authority of Dickson County (WADC) recently appealed a decision by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) to deny the utility’s permit to build a wastewater treatment plant that would primarily benefit Williamson and Dickson counties. The problem is this proposed plant would discharge wastewater into Hickman County’s Lick Creek, the largest tributary to the Duck River. TDEC denied the permit because the operation would cause the pollution of Lick Creek.

Sheer volume of pollution could harm the waterway

Lick Creek is an “Exceptional Tennessee Water”, which is a formal way of saying that it is of very high quality and health. It maintains a critical low flow of approximately 7 million gallons per day, and is home to healthy fish, mollusks and amphibian species some of which are threatened or endangered. It provides important water for agriculture, fishing and other types of recreation. In short, it is what makes this corner of Hickman County a paradise.

A sign reading "Save Lick Creek" rests outside a home along Beech Valley Rd. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in Primm Springs, Tenn. Hickman County residents are concerned about a proposed plan for the Water Authority of Dickson County to build a wastewater treatment facility in eastern Hickman County that would dump treated wastewater into Lick Creek.

The WADC proposed plant would take sewage from other counties and watersheds, treat it, and discharge it into Lick Creek at a rate of up to 12 millions of gallons per day when completed. The sheer volume, speed, frequency and cleanliness of this discharge would harm Lick Creek, especially considering this discharge would increase the creek flow by 130%.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is forbidden from issuing permits that pollute our waters (TCA 69-3-108(g)(2)). Thus, it made sense when on December 21, 2023, TDEC stated that it’s reason for denying WADC’s permit was that the plant would pollute Lick Creek. Now, WADC has appealed TDEC’s permit decision and is asking the state’s Water Quality, Oil and Gas Board to overturn the department’s denial.

WADC argues they looked for other alternatives, but could find none. They argue “the rules do not require ‘extraordinary’ benefits or even that the benefits must outweigh the degradation [i.e., pollution]. Indeed, the rules only require that the applicant identify the ‘important’ economic or social benefits”, and then contradict themselves by saying “the degradation [i.e., pollution] is necessary to accommodate important economic or social development in the area”, and add to this “the rules do not define the area where economic social benefit must occur”.

Stop relying upon small streams and rivers for waste

These arguments do not pass our smell test, nor are they reasonable. We believe the approach our utilities take on water supply and wastewater must evolve. While technology has improved processes, our laws, rules and policies governing water supply, wastewater, and utilities have not. We currently use essentially the same approaches we have for the past 60-70 years, albeit without requiring these improved technologies.

Tennessee should seek to regionalize water supply and wastewater infrastructure by purposefully moving away from relying upon small streams and rivers, and looking toward the Tennessee and Cumberland Rivers. The Tennessee and Cumberland are highly altered rivers, and contain more than enough water to supply our needs and dilute our wastewater.

This old, abandoned bridge reflects off of the water of the Buffalo River in Linden, Tenn.

By moving away from smaller rivers and creeks, like Lick Creek and the Duck, Elk, Piney, Buffalo and Swan, we will dramatically improve the health of these rivers and the quality of their waters. This will provide an additional benefit of protecting the sources of water that feed the Tennessee and Cumberland Rivers, as the smaller streams and rivers will be providing more and more healthy waters to these reservoir-based systems.

Board should uphold state's denial of waste permit

For these reasons, we believe the Water Quality, Oil, and Gas Board should uphold TDEC’s denial of the WADC permit. We believe it wrong for a utility in a neighboring county to parachute in and try to take advantage of a rural community with less expensive land and less staff capacity to be able to protect their natural resources. Developers and the utilities they are pressuring for water and wastewater infrastructure should look for real solutions, and not just the lowest cost alternative; we do not want failed solutions and broken promises down the road.

Mike Butler

And for the record, WADC saying TDEC yielded to “well-funded environmental and political interests” is disingenuous and disrespectful to the people of Hickman County who stood together to oppose this plant. We feel confident that WADC employed these same tactics in their efforts to gain approval of the permit, and during this appeals process.

TDEC followed the law, and their rules. The fact that the local community stood up for themselves should sound an alarm for those supporting the status quo. A permitting process implies that a permit may be approved or denied. WADC is certainly due their due process, but business as usual is not going to work. Our public streams and rivers are worth more.

Rodes Hart

Mike Butler has served for 21 years as the CEO of Tennessee Wildlife Federation, a statewide wildlife and natural resources conservation organization founded in 1946. He is a trained wildlife biologist and natural resource policy expert.

Rodes Hart is a Hickman County landowner and native of Middle Tennessee.

