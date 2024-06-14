Tennesseans should support fathers taking an active role in their children's lives

Father's Day is an opportunity to reflect on the profound impact fathers and father figures have on our lives. While each of our experiences are of course unique, one truth remains – the presence of supportive fathers has proven to be a source of strength to families and children for a lifetime.

We recognize that to build thriving communities, we must elevate fatherhood as a critical issue. By coming together as a society and combining our expertise and resources, we can make a real and positive difference for fathers and families, starting right here in our state.

Reshape the narrative around fatherhood

The absence of a father figure can lead to a cascade of adverse outcomes that reverberate through generations, impacting physical, emotional and financial well-being.

The 2023 Environmental Scan Report from the State of Tennessee, Department of Human Services (TDHS), reveals that children who grow up without a father in the home are four times more likely to live in poverty and face increased risks of health and social challenges, such as obesity, academic struggles, and substance abuse.

We have a collective responsibility to reshape the narrative surrounding fatherhood by advocating for policies and practices that encourage active father involvement in their children's lives.

We understand (and are grateful!) that fathers come in many forms, each with their own unique needs and circumstances. Even with these different dynamics, active and engaged father figures are vital to the health and well-being of their own children and families and to the overall vibrancy of our society in Tennessee and beyond.

Research consistently demonstrates that children with involved fathers have lower risks of health and social issues such as infant mortality, emotional and behavioral problems and juvenile incarceration. We are committed to taking action and change course for the benefit of future generations.

So, what can we do?

The Tennessee Department of Human Services and Belmont University are dedicated to making a difference in this area. The Department is taking proactive steps to drive meaningful change, recently launching Fatherhood Grants to support organizations providing direct services aimed at improving the lives of fathers and children.

Recognizing that needs differ as we consider each county that makes up the state of Tennessee, the Department seeks to empower established local organizations to work in their respective communities. Additionally, we plan to host regional gatherings of community groups to explore ways to positively impact and support fathers positively at the local level.

At Belmont University, fostering healthy family relationships aligns seamlessly with our mission to develop diverse leaders of purpose, character, wisdom and transformational mindset, eager and equipped to make the world a better place.

Through our Flourishing Together Task Force, we are probing the challenges faced by young men and boys in society and developing evidence-based solutions. We are collaborating with a variety of community organizations to provide mentorship, wellness resources and educational opportunities that empower males to thrive.

When fathers take an active role in their children's lives, that support can lead to increased confidence, personal responsibility, and overall positivity for both father and child. And tackling this issue requires a collective effort. We call upon all those across our state–in government, academia, nonprofits, businesses, faith leaders, and community partners – to join us in this important endeavor, contributing your expertise, resources, and innovative ideas.

And to every citizen of Tennessee, we invite you to embrace this mission as your own, engage in dialogue, and help us discover better ways to support fathers.

Together, let us embark on this transformative journey. Let us build a brighter future for every child, family and community in our great state of Tennessee. Happy Father’s Day!

Greg Jones is the president of Belmont University. Clarence H. Carter is the commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Human Services.

