These Tennessean readers support allowing teachers to be armed in the classroom

Trust teachers with firearms; they’re already highly trained

Have you heard or read the requirements currently being proposed to arm teachers and school officials? It is a long list of requirements being imposed on educated people that we trust to teach the children of Tennessee. Things like training, a current gun carry permit, recommendations, background checks and the list goes on.

Compare that to anyone else not in the classroom. Just go to a gun show and buy one. Or just go to a retailer and buy one. I hear it's not a hassle at all. And when you get that gun just leave it in your car to be stolen with no accountability. You will get lots of sympathy for the break in. Or leave it in your nightstand, loaded and ready, for the little ones to find and play with the trigger.

I just don't get it. Sensible gun owner and carry requirements are being requested for teachers that have a college education. But anyone else can do as they please thanks to our GOP controlled state government. Just seems backwards and totally out of touch with reality.

Gary Perrizo, Mt. Juliet 37122

Counterpoint: We teenage Tennessee students beg Gov. Bill Lee to veto bill that will arm our teachers

How many teachers do you think will actually get armed?

We could fill an entire edition of the Tennessean with all the dumb things the Republicans in the state legislature have done in recent years, but I think the reaction to the latest is overdone.

The best thing about the bill to allow teachers to be armed is that almost no one will do it. Fortunately, the bill (which still has to pass the House), only allows and does not require teachers to be armed. It sets up a long, involved process before a teacher can carry a firearm into the classroom.

So, I predict that almost all teachers will not want to do it, usually for the reasons the opponents have brought up. Of the few who do, some will not successfully complete the requirements. Probably the few who do already have concealed carry permits. The bill requires approval at several levels, any one of which could prevent an individual teacher from completing the process.

So, I think the net result of this bill, assuming it actually makes it to enactment, will be negligible.

Dave West, Sr., Nashville 37205

Nashville area high school students gather at the Tennessee Capitol to protest a bill that would allow teachers to carry firearms in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, April 15, 2024,

Counterpoint: Tennessee legislature fails to understand that teachers don't want to be armed in class

Opposition to arming teachers borders on hysteria

I support Senate Bill 1325. I have seen the debate and personally think most of the vocal opponents have seemingly never read the bill or are bordering on hysteria. I would rather see informed debate since this important issue actually has some practical matters to discuss.

Revision 7 specifies locations where firearms cannot be carried, including “auditoriums and stadiums where school events are taking place.” If this refers to school auditoriums or stadiums and not outside locations, I question the wisdom of this since this would enhance an enticing target for an assailant.

Also, transferring holstered pistols to a safe introduces potential for negligent discharges and undermines the secrecy this bill requires.

I would recommend teachers in class only use this bill to defend their classrooms. Other faculty and teachers without a present class could possibly offer flexibility in potential responses. The front office's staff would be crucial against intruders if it is the only official entrance and the windows and other doors are properly fortified.

Concealed vertical shoulder holsters would prevent the most common incidents involving staff's firearms. They are practical, safe, and discrete for carrying pistols all day. They are not removed to use the bathroom, and unlike horizontals, do not muzzle-sweep behind the wearer.

There are hundreds of schools that lack school resource officers (SROs) and something overlooked in The Covenant School shooting is the police response time was ten minutes. Ten minutes is an eternity in a defense situation and I do not consider willing defenselessness to be a virtue.

Neil Graham, Nashville 37221

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee politics: Let classroom teachers be armed and protect kids