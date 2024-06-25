Tenants in luxury Overland Park apartments say they’ve reported A/C issues for months

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Residents at an Overland Park luxury apartment complex say they’ve been dealing with inefficient or non-working air conditioning for months.

Now, because of a heat advisory, what was an inconvenience at apartments that lease for up to almost $3,000 per month is potentially dangerous.

“You can feel it right now. It’s hot. It’s like the same temperature outside,” one tenant said from inside his dark warm apartment.

The man says he went for months without air conditioning at The Lakes at Lionsgate.

“Everyday we are going to the office and they are not even responding about our issue,” he explained.

So last week, they say they waited for hours and refused to leave until they were given a portable air conditioner.

“But if you plug it in the whole house is being short circuited,” he said, explaining the dark apartment.

Brian Schwartz also has been living and working without air conditioning in a toasty 88 degree apartment.

“People get aggravated with the heat and you don’t want to live in a situation where you feel like you are just constantly ignored. It’s been four months since I moved in here,” Schwartz said.

He eventually got a new air conditioning unit installed outside.

“That was about six weeks ago and I told him immediately that it didn’t solve the problem.”

So he turned to FOX4 Problem Solvers.

Working for you, we called The Lakes at Lionsgate with questions multiple times but received no answer. We left a message to say we were on our way to the complex, and within minutes of our arrival, four maintenance workers were at Schwartz door.

At first they seemed dubious of his concerns with the A/C efficiency, despite the thermostat’s 88 degree reading.

“That feel cool to you?” one worker asked.

“It’s cool, it’s not cold,” another worker responded.

“It’s also 90 degrees outside,” the first man said.

“I know but still something isn’t working,” the second man said.

So they opened up the unit and within two minutes the vents were pumping out cold air.

“He’s got to slow down,” a frustrated employee said.

“That’s exactly what it was,” a third worker said, blaming both the months-long delay and the A/C blowing hot air on wires getting crossed during installation, both figuratively and literally.

“This is a large property and some issues are user error, some are bad parts and we are only as many people as we can be. We try to get to people as quick as we can,” the apologetic maintenance worker said.

Multiple residents told FOX4 maintenance informed them that waiting list for A/C repairs is more than 100 residents long. We went to the leasing office, where they had no comment.

The resident inside the dark warm apartment said he hoped maintenance would be on their way to his apartment, though a thankful Schwartz wasn’t confident.

“This is all I needed. I want everybody to have that same service. But unless they all call you they are going to be ignored,” Schwartz said.

