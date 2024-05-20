Tenants at ABQ apartment complex struggle to get around after fire damages elevator

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been one issue after another for residents at a downtown Albuquerque apartment complex, Downtown @ 700. What started as a fire inside one of the units in the building, later led to further problems.

“We’re doing what we can to help them out,” said Debbie Davis, chief administrative officer for Supportive Housing Coalition of New Mexico (SHCNM). In response to the May 6 fire, the building’s sprinkler system was activated, leaving parts of the building flooded, and the building’s only elevator inoperable. As a result, dozens of tenants with physical limitations have to find other ways to get down to the first floor.

“I have to wait for friends, or I’ll call friends and I have somebody that walks me down and walks me back,” said Robin Christian, a tenant in the building.

“It’ll take time to get her, and then it’ll take time to fix, get everything in order,” said Jo Martin, who also lives at the apartment complex.

Owners of the property, SHCNM, said an insurance adjuster already visited the property and a fire investigator is expected to show up Monday. They estimate the cost to fix the elevator to be around $15,000. SHCNM said they’ve taken steps to provide services to tenants in the meantime.

“They passed out information to the residents showing where they could get assistance, the Red Cross was contacted, and Capstone has organized food delivery,” Davis explained.

Though some tenants are frustrated about how long it will take to fix the elevator, others living in the complex say they’re grateful for the steps being taken to bring tenants much needed items. “They did bring us around, on Friday, they brought us around some toiletries and food boxes,” Christian said.

“Management is doing everything they can for all the handicap, not just the people in chairs,” added Martin.

SHCNM said they expect to have the elevator working again as early as this week, or as late as the upcoming week. Once fixed, Albuquerque Fire Rescue will need to certify that the elevator is safe before it can be used.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

