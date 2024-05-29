How can the Tenant Protection Act protect Fresno tenants?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with Fresno have recently announced the Fresno City Attorney’s partnership with the California Attorney General to implement Senate Bill 567, or the Tenant Protection Act (TPA). But, how does this help Fresno residents?

As of April 1, the TPA empowers California City Attorneys with the express authority to enforce new tenancy laws. The Fresno City Attorney Andrew Janz announced on Sunday that he is partnering with the California Attorney General, Rob Bonta, to implement TPA.

The act, officials say, “strengthens protections for tenants and creates new consequences for unscrupulous landlords.” The law specifically limits rent increases and prohibits landlords from evicting tenants without just cause. Rent may not be increased more than 5% plus the change in the cost of living of 10% total whichever is lower over the course of any 12-month period.

“The City of Fresno has been at the forefront of tenant protections through our Eviction Protection Program known as EPP. These new tools will provide an extra layer of protection for working families. I thank the Governor and the Attorney General for their leadership on this piece of legislation,” Janz said.

Officials say landlords violating the TPA could be liable for actual damages, attorney fees, and up to three times the damages if the owner acted willfully, fraudulently, or with malice.

For landlords and property managers, the California Department of Justice released a document outlining their obligations after SB 567 became effective on April 1. Read the document below.

Tenant-Protection-Act-Landlords-and-Property-Managers-EnglishDownload

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.