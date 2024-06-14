Tenant Protection Act to be addressed at hearing in Mount Vernon: Week in Real Estate

It's Friday, and you know what that means — it's time for your Week in Real Estate. This week, we're taking a look at housing insecurity and homelessness in the Lower Hudson Valley, as well as options for renters.

On Wednesday, Director of Operations and Finance for Mount Vernon United Tenants Genevieve Roche issued a written statement ahead of a Westchester Rent Guidelines Board meeting.

Her statement was meant to act as "testimony regarding the escalating housing insecurity faced by Westchester tenants."

Roche compiled research from a variety of sources, such as the annual American Community Survey, Census data and a New York State-issued report on housing insecurity issued in February. Her findings: thirty-seven percent of mid-Hudson Valley households (which include Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties) are cost-burdened. That's higher than any other region in New York, save for the city who topped the list at 43% of households.

Of interest: Mamaroneck village residents are 'rent' and 'cost' burdened. What that means

According to her testimony, Roche said Yonkers was home to the greatest number of Westchester's rent-stabilized units, and renters comprised 53% of households. Fifty-one percent of households in Yonkers are cost-burdened.

The data paints a bleak picture: New Yorkers are evicted at a higher rate than the national average, homeless in the Empire State has increased 57% since 2010, and homelessness in Westchester impacts Black and Hispanic/Latinos in the area at a disproportionately higher rate than other members of the population.

"The data should inform and underscore the (Westchester Rent Guidelines Board's) consideration of what they can and should do to stem the rising tide of housing insecurity, evictions and homelessness." Roche wrote in her testimony.

The Westchester County Rent Guidelines Board will host a public hearing 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Vernon City Hall to discuss how the board should determine "rent adjustments, if any, for leases of apartments subject to the (Emergency Tenant Protection Act)." It's the third scheduled hearing in a series that will culminate in a presentation at 6 p.m. June 24 at the Yonkers Public Library.

Members of the public can sign up to speak ahead of the hearing (or on the day of) by emailing WestchesterCountyRGB@hcr.ny.gov. Speakers will be limited to three minutes for individuals and five minutes for those speaking on behalf of entities or organizations. The board is also accepting written statements (like Roche submitted) via email.

Learn more by going to bit.ly/45nHIiC.

Read on for a selection of stories curated on homelessness and rentals in the Lower Hudson Valley from this week and the week before.

Student Leadership Council Secretary and fifth-grader Frank Spinelli, second left, helps sixth-grader Samson Bony draw a star while they decorate "Blessing Bags" for those in need, including homeless people in their community, May 29, 2024 at Alice E. Grady Elementary School in Elmsford.

Westchester students help the homeless by crafting 'Blessing Bags'

Students on Grady Elementary's Leadership Council work together to empower each other, and their community. Budding activists in grades 3 through 6 are "very aware of their environment" and have taken their spirit of advocacy outside school walls.

The students recently worked to "make the world happy", as fifth-grader Frank Spinelli says, by creating "Blessing Bags" with much-needed items for the area's homeless.

Check out Photojournalist Tania Savayan's edition of our Lohud in our Schools feature by clicking here.

Read the story: Elmsford students make 'Blessing Bags' with positive messages and items for people in need

A view of MIroza, an apartment building at 667 Ridge Hill Boulevard in Yonkers, photographed June 6, 2024.

What does about $4,275 a month rent get you in Westchester, Rockland?

Growth and Development reporter Michael P. McKinney wrote another installment of his monthly rentals feature, which hones in on a curated list of apartments in specific rent budgets. This week, we looked at units available in the $4,275 per month range.

"Supply is typically concentrated in in cities such as New Rochelle, White Plains, and Yonkers, but sometimes units with more bedrooms are available at similar price points in smaller cities, such as Peekskill in Westchester's north, or in Port Chester village in the south." McKinney writes.

Read McKinney's story here.

Read our coverage: What does about $4,275 a month rent get you in Westchester and Rockland? Have a look

A city commissioned mural on the back of a new parking garage between the Renaissance at Lincoln Park, a new affordable apartment building on Guion Place and the Boys & Girls Club of New Rochelle, photographed May 16, 2024.

In case you missed it: Affordable housing in New Rochelle?

Last week, we published Helu Wang's look at The Renaissance at Lincoln Park, an affordable housing complex that could set a new standard for the way developers plan affordable apartments.

The building, which includes a rooftop garden, fitness center and plenty more striking amenities, offers comfort and aesthetically-pleasing design without a luxury price tag. At the time of Wang's report, rent started at under $800.

Check out the story by clicking here.

Read the story: New Rochelle affordable housing complex offers high-end amenities without pricey rent

Contact the Growth and Development team

Make sure you check out last Friday's edition of This Week in Real Estate to learn about what is bogging down the Mount Vernon Building Department, an Airbnb listing that's straight out of the Marvel comics universe, and more.

Have a question for a Realtor? Email Growth and Development reporter Helu Wang (hwang@lohud.com).

Have a tip on a unique listing? Reach out to Growth and Development reporter Michael P. McKinney (mmckinney@lohud.com).

Ashley Fontones is the Emerging Audiences Editor at The Journal News and lohud.com. Got an idea for a poll or a story? Email her at afontones@lohud.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Emergency Tenant Protection Act subject of hearing in Mount Vernon NY