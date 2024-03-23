Tenant being evicted is charged with murder after shooting landlord, Ky. State Police say

A man from Columbia who was in the process of being evicted was charged with murder Saturday, after Kentucky State Police said he fired shots into his landlord’s home, killing him.

It happened Saturday morning on Montpelier Road in Adair County, when Joseph South, 57, went to the home of his landlord, Earl Coffey, 86, “and fired several rounds” into the residence, state police said in a news release.

Coffey “suffered fatal injuries from apparent gunshot wounds,” state police said.

They said four other people were in the house at the time.

State police said South “was in the process of being evicted from the residence he was renting” from Coffey.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office found South at the scene and detained him, according to the news release.

He is charged with murder and four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

He was being held in the Adair County Jail.