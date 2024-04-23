'Tenacity paid off': Caller-Times staff takes home Texas Managing Editors awards for coverage

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times newsroom took home eight honors from the annual Texas Managing Editors (TME) journalism competition for feature photography, general column writing and an investigation of Native American remains removed from burial sites in Nueces County.

The Caller-Times also took home third place as Newsroom of the Year and reporters John Oliva and Chase Rogers took home honorable mention for a report about a crane that fell at the Whataburger Field during a Corpus Christi Hooks game in April 2023.

Executive editor John Moses, who joined the Caller-Times in January 2023, said he is proud of his staff for their hard work and dedication covering the Coastal Bend region.

"It's gratifying to see stories and images like these get recognition from our peers," Moses said.

As well, the Caller-Times took home two awards at the 21st SPJ-FW First Amendment Awards for the story about Native American remains and former Port of Corpus Christi CEO Sean Strawbridge's sudden resignation.

'Perfect exposure and cropping'

Photojournalist Angela Piazza took home three awards by herself. She received second place for feature photography of a Del Mar College student welding, first place for a video on how boxing is a staple in Corpus Christi and first place for sports photography for a photo of match from Junior Middleweight boxers.

Of Piazza's boxing shot, a competition judge said her photo "has so much."

Roberto Valenzuela, Jr. and Xander Zayas fight for the NABO/ NABF Junior Middleweight Titles live on ESPN during a Top Rank bout at the American Bank Center on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Zayas won by technical knockout in the fifth round.

More: Boxing has been a staple in the Coastal Bend for decades. Here's why:

"It's physical, shows action, emotional, a punch being landed, blood and sweat flying, perfect exposure and cropping," the judge said. "And it elicits visceral reactions from anyone who sees it."

Throwback column gets honorable mention

Former columnist/archivist Allison Ehrlich recently left the Caller-Times to start her new chapter at Del Mar College, but she was able to secure an honorable mention for three of her columns.

"Winning a TME award for the Throwback Thursday column is an honor, though a little bittersweet since I’ve now left the Caller-Times and won’t be writing the weekly column anymore," Ehrlich said.

The three throwback columns Ehrlich won for covered previously unpublished photos of Tejano singer Selena at Cunningham Middle School, how a Corpus Christi family started the lore of the Bermuda Triangle and when teen star Brenda Lee performed at the Memorial Coliseum in 1961.

Selena Quintanilla Pérez signs autographs during an event at Cunningham Middle School in Corpus Christi on Nov. 14, 1994.

'Tenacity paid off'

Rogers, now a staff member at the Austin American-Statesman, won first place for Freedom of Information on his coverage about Strawbridge.

In recent years, the Port and its commission faced criticism over its lack of transparency. The most evident was when Strawbridge suddenly announced he would resign. The terms of his separation agreement, approved by commissioners the same day, were not publicly disclosed and were inexplicably withheld in the weeks afterward.

In a series of stories that follows, Rogers spotlighted the Port's efforts to withhold the terms, including its plans to appeal the Caller-Times' requests under the Texas Public Information Act to the Texas attorney general over a "confidential clause" in the agreement — a move that could have delayed disclosure for months.

More: Disclosure of Port of Corpus Christi CEO's employment contract debated

Rogers' stories held the Port accountable by laying bare how it treated records requests pertaining to its CEO – one of the highest-paid seaport executives in the country — differently than requests on other subjects. Rogers spoke with open-government experts who said the Port's plans to withhold the terms stood on shaky legal footing.

As a result, the Port decided against seeking an opinion from the attorney general and released the contract documents, showing Strawbridge would receive a $1.6 million payout — a substantial sum for a local government employee.

More: Former port CEO Sean Strawbridge to get $1.6 million in separation agreement

A judge of the TME competition said Rogers displayed persistence and tenacity in fighting for public records.

"It was clear the commission intended to keep this publicly funded payment a secret and spent weeks trying to thwart the Caller-Times' efforts to expose it," the judge said. "Ultimately, the news organization's tenacity paid off and the public was able to see how the Port was spending its money. The news organization is to be commended for its thorough watchdogging of an organization deserving of such scrutiny."

Readers can 'feel the pain, heartbreak and loss'

Education reporter Olivia Garrett, Rogers and Piazza all collectively received first place for Star Online Package of the Year for their coverage of how remains of Native Americans were removed from burial sites in Nueces County, stored away and not repatriated to the Coastal Bend.

The investigation took them into the community to meet descendants who want a local memorial and burial vault at one of the sites desecrated by amateur collectors and combed by archaeologists in the 19th and 20th centuries. Data from the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office, universities and the Port Authority of Corpus Christi were key sources, as well as correspondence between the Port and the Texas Historical Commission Rogers obtained from the Texas Historical Commission via a public information request.

All said information requests had to be done because the Port would not sit down with Garrett and Rogers for an interview.

More: Native American graves were dug up in Nueces County. Many human remains still await return.

Larry Running Turtle Salazar greets Cindy Benavidez before her naming ceremony on April 8, 2023, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Running Turtle Salazar said he learned how to lead a naming ceremony from his parents. "A lot of different tribes do them differently according to the way they were taught.”

Garrett said the project was initially inspired by The Repatriation Project by ProPublica, which investigated the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act and the progress of institutions across the country returning human remains and sacred items.

"Chase and I saw that in the data, Nueces County stood out from other Texas counties based on how much was taken and has yet to be returned," Garrett said. "We began digging deeper into the story of Indigenous people in the Coastal Bend and how it has been told in the past."

Reporting on the two-part story involved months of interviews and research, Garrett said.

More: Reclaiming heritage, some in the Coastal Bend fight to preserve Karankawa land, history

"We tracked down historical documents, sought public records and sifted through years of newspaper archives," Garrett said. "I’m thankful for everyone who took the time to speak with us, particularly members of the Indigenous community who shared their stories. I’m also grateful for all of the editors and designers who contributed to this project."

Industrial storage tanks border a strip of land known as McGloin's Bluff, which faces Corpus Christi Bay, on April 15, 2023, in Ingleside Texas. The land is owned by oil exporters Enbridge in Ingleside. Artifacts found in the area suggest the bluff was the site of a Karankawan settlement.

Garrett said as of today, the repatriation effort remains unfinished.

"There will undoubtedly be new developments in the future," Garrett said. "I believe the Caller-Times team will continue to share this story as it unfolds."

A TME judge said the package is "truly deserving of a Star honor."

"It tackles a subject worthy of far more reportage and delivers journalism with breadth, depth, historical context and visuals that help to take the audience into the community," the judge said. "Readers can begin to feel the pain, heartbreak and loss that policies and practices created by instructions have inflicted upon the indigenous community in Texas. The storytelling, visuals and presentation combine to immense the reader in the subject matter and centers the indigenous community and their voices. The purpose of journalism is to inform, help our communities reflect and inspire action — this package does exactly that."

RELATED COVERAGE

More: 'Diamond of Corpus Christi': A historical look at revitalizations in the downtown area

More: Silent, but vibrant: A look into the Coastal Bend's deaf and hard of hearing community

John Oliva covers entertainment and community news in South Texas. Contact him at john.oliva@caller.com or X @johnpoliva.

Consider supporting local journalism with a subscription to the Caller-Times.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Caller-Times newsroom takes home Texas Managing Editors awards for work