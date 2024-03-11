Ten key issues that died during the 2024 Florida legislative session

When the gavel fell to signal the end of Florida’s 2024 legislative session Friday, hundreds of bills were left unfinished and unresolved. Among the various proposals left behind, ten key issues garnered attention for their contentious nature and ultimate demise.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Defamation Law ( HB 757 ):

One of the most hotly debated topics centered around defamation laws. Proposals aimed at overhauling these laws raised concerns about increased liability for media organizations, potentially allowing public figures easier grounds for suing journalists, particularly those who rely on anonymous sources.

Flag Restrictions ( HB 901 ):

Flag restrictions also sparked controversy, with bills targeting the types of flags permitted to fly at schools and public buildings representing various political viewpoints, including those related to partisan issues such as race, sexual orientation, and gender. Opponents argued these measures were, in part, designed to suppress the display of LGBTQ+ pride flags.

Gun Purchasing Age ( HB 1543 ):

The age requirement for purchasing rifles and shotguns saw contention as well. While the House passed a bill to lower the minimum age from 21 to 18, the Senate declined to consider it, maintaining the age regulation enacted following the 2018 Parkland school shooting.

Insurance and ID Card Changes ( HB 1639 ):

LGBTQ+ advocacy groups clashed with legislative proposals seeking to bar changing the gender displayed on state-issued identification cards from the gender assigned at birth and impose restrictions on health insurers covering treatments for gender dysphoria.

Lawsuit Limits ( HB 837 ):

The scope of government liability in lawsuits came under scrutiny with proposed revisions to sovereign immunity laws. These bills aimed to increase limits on the monetary damages government agencies could be compelled to pay and to shield businesses and insurance companies from costly lawsuits.

Local Taxation ( HB 1195 ):

Local taxation authority faced potential constraints with a House proposal requiring higher voting thresholds for property tax increases, though this measure faltered in the Senate. The bill would require two-thirds votes by city, county, and special district governing boards to approve increases in millage rates, which represent dollars assessed per $1,000 in property value.

The potency of Marijuana ( HB 1269 ):

The contemplation of limits on THC potency in marijuana products coincided with ongoing discussions regarding a proposed constitutional amendment for recreational marijuana, while efforts to preserve historic monuments clashed with movements advocating for their removal.

Term Limits ( HB 477 ):

Term limits for county commissioners saw resistance, particularly from rural counties, stalling proposals seeking to impose eight- or 12-year caps.

“Unborn Child” Bill ( HB 651 ) :

Contentious “unborn child” bills sparked opposition from abortion-rights advocates, with debates revolving around the scope and implications of empowering parents to pursue civil lawsuits for the wrongful death of an “unborn child.” The bill faced sharp criticism from opponents who argued the bill’s ramifications could be far-reaching due to the bill’s vague language.





As Florida lawmakers returned home, the unresolved issues left behind serve as a testament to the complexities and conflicts inherent in the legislative process.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.