Ten Commandments school displays could soon be required in Louisiana

Legislation that would require all schools that receive state money to display the Ten Commandments in each classroom gained approval Thursday from the Louisiana Senate and is on its way to the House for apparent final approval.

The bill’s proponents believe a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that reinstated a coach who had been fired for leading prayer after high school football games would apply to House Bill 71 if it becomes law. But the American Civil Liberties Union is still expected to challenge the measure if Republican Gov. Jeff Landry approves it.

Sen. Adam Bass, R-Bossier City, carried the bill for its author, Rep. Dodie Horton, R-Haughton, and presented the Ten Commandments as a historical document that merited a place of prominence in classrooms.

The bill does not allow schools to use public dollars to pay for Ten Commandments displays, but they can accept donated displays or funds to purchase them. Bass said he believed there will be “lots of donations” when asked whether the bill might be considered an unfunded mandate on schools.

The 2022 Supreme Court ruling that has bolstered backers of the Horton bill came in the case Kennedy v. Bremerton, in which justices ruled in favor of a Washington state high school football coach who was fired for praying at midfield and allowing students to join him after football games. Joseph Kennedy was reinstated after conservative justices prevailed in a 6-3 decision, saying the post game prayers do not amount to a school endorsement of Christianity.

Supporters of House Bill 71 believe the Kennedy ruling benefited from justices disregarding standards that have been applied since the 1971 case Lemon v. Kurtzman. Known as the Lemon test, the principles are used to determine whether a law or government violates the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment, which prohibits any law and government action from standing up an official state religion.

In the Kennedy case, the prevailing justices looked at the history of rulings regarding the Establishment Clause and interpreted what they said was the intent of the Constitution’s authors rather than rely on the Lemon test.

“Both Representative Horton and I believe it will withstand legal and judicial scrutiny, as well as this bill is the first of its kind since the fall of the Lemon law [sic]. We hope it will serve as an example to the rest of the country,” Bass said last month when the House Committee on Education approved the bill.

The Senate also backed an amendment to the bill from Sen. Jay Morris, R-West Monroe. It would permit, but not require, schools to post the Mayflower Compact, the Northwest Ordinance and the Declaration of Independence.

The Mayflower Compact was the document that founded the Plymouth Colony in what is now Massachusetts. The Northwest Ordinance created a territory in that region of the country and created a pathway for admitting new states. Both documents include provisions that affirm the role of religion in their establishment.

Horton’s bill requires elementary, middle and high schools as well as colleges and universities to display the Ten Commandments. An amendment added in the House applies the legislation to all schools that receive state money, a factor that could make a lawsuit more likely if a private school refuses to adhere to the law.

The Morris amendment requires that the bill go back to the House for concurrence. If it agrees to the change, the proposal goes to the governor’s desk for approval.

