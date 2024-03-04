Temps reach 73 in Detroit breaking decades-old record for high

Detroit continues to see record-breaking highs as spring approaches.

Monday saw a high of 73 degrees, breaking the previous record of 69 degrees in 1983, according to the National Weather Service. Detroit typically sees a high of 41 degrees for March 4.

Record setting warmth today with high temps in the 60s and lower 70s. A cold front brings showers late tonight into Tuesday with isolated thunderstorms possible. #miwx pic.twitter.com/Uej9D9XS7V — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) March 4, 2024

The record high comes after above-average temperatures and little snowfall in February, with record-breaking heat on Feb. 27 and a near-record high on Feb. 21.

More: El Nino made metro Detroit temperatures abnormally warm in February

Temperatures are expected to drop throughout the week, falling to 60 degrees Tuesday before reaching the 40s by the weekend. Tuesday will likely see rainfall and cloudy conditions, with rain expected to return Friday and Saturday.

