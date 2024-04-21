Temps dip, highs expected in mid-60s throughout week

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Temperatures across the tri-state area will dip down about 10-15 degrees from yesterday, but temperatures will jump up again by next week.

A weak frontal boundary moved through late yesterday causing temperatures across the Tri-state to dip. The high will land in the upper 50s to lower 60s under partly cloudy skies Sunday afternoon.

New York City forecast and PIX11’s Weather Center

Early next week, skies will be mostly sunny on Monday and Tuesday with high pressure in full control. Highs are expected to be in the mid-60s.

Wednesday could bring rain to the region, but the sunshine should return for the rest of the week.

