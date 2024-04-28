Temps could hit 85 degrees in NY, NJ with some rain

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Hot temperatures are headed to New York and New Jersey – but the tri-state area is not in the clear yet with rain.

Sunday is expected to bring on-and-off showers, with thunder and storming possible late in the day, according to the National Weather Service. New York will see a high of 76 Sunday and lows around 50 degrees, with more clouds than sunshine.

New York City forecast and PIX11’s Weather Center

By Monday, temperatures could reach a whopping 85 degrees with some stray showers and a low of 62 degrees. Sunny skies and dry conditions will still dominate the hot start to the week.

After Monday, temperatures are expected to drop again to the high 60s and low 70s with more chances of showers on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Emily Rahhal is a digital reporter from Los Angeles who has covered local news for years. She has been with PIX11 since 2024. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.

