Temps in the 80s in NY, NJ; high humidity ahead

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Temperatures will sit in the high 70s and 80s Sunday across New York and New Jersey, but Monday could bring some showers and high humidity.

The region can expect hot temperatures and sunny skies Sunday, with clouds building up by the evening and a chance of showers that will last through Monday morning.

New York City forecast

Temperatures will drop to the 60s and 70s Sunday night.

Monday morning will be humid, with levels reaching above 70% and even over 90% in some coastal areas. By the afternoon, humidity levels will decrease.

Throughout the week, temperatures will remain in the mid-70s to mid-80s with chances of showers and storming coming by Thursday and Friday.

Emily Rahhal

