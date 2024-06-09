Temporary nationwide felony warrant issued for Fond du Lac shooting suspect

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Fond du Lac say that have issued a temporary nationwide felony warrant for a suspect who allegedly shot someone near Hamilton Place on Saturday afternoon.

A release from the Fond du Lac Police Department states that authorities are looking for 32-year-old Ansheretta A. West and are asking the public for information on their whereabouts.

Police in Wisconsin continue search for missing woman nearly one month after she was last seen

Authorities first responded to the 100 block of Hamilton Place around 4:20 p.m. on June 8 for reports of a man who was shot in the leg.

Medical aid was provided to the 20-year-old victim with assistance from a Bearcat armored rescue vehicle. Officers say that he is now in stable condition.

FDLPD has entered a temporary nationwide felony warrant for West for 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

Fond du Lac Police Department

Altercation at a Wisconsin bar turns into deadly shooting, dozens of shell casings found

Anyone with relevant information about the incident or West’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fond du Lac Police Department at (920) 906-5555, Detective Nick Hahn at (920) 322-3721 or nhahn@fdl.wi.gov, or the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740.

This incident remains under active investigation by the Fond du Lac Police Department. No additional details are being provided.

Local 5 will update this story when more information is released.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.