Temporary migrant shelter at Roxbury recreation center to transition back to public use in June

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey said a temporary migrant shelter in Roxbury is expected to transition back to public use at the end of the month.

The Malnea A. Cass Recreational Complex is currently being used to house up to 400 homeless people, mostly made up of migrants.

Derrick Simmons lives in Roxbury and says he used to go to the Cass Center. It’s a state-owned facility with sports courts and a pool for community members. Its been closed for the past several months to be used as an overflow site for homeless families.

“They get a lot of opportunities, advantages that we were waiting 20-30 years for so it’s not too fair,” said Simmons.

According to Gov. Healey’s office, on May 31st the shelter will shut down and the complex will be prepared to open back up to the public by mid-June.

“Operations for the Cass Center are transferring back to DCR, in time for the pool to open on June 22 for the summer season, and work to begin on these improvements,” said Healey’s office.

Before it reopens to the public the facility will upgrade its flooring, equipment, new tree plantings, and repairs to the rood with new solar panels to be added.

“The upgrades will allow Cass to provide improved services as a community center in addition to recreation and athletic programming,” added Healey’s office.

All families have been moved out of the Cass Center, either to more stable housing options outside of the shelter system or to a different safety-net site, according to Healey’s office.

“We are working closely with school districts and families to ensure continuity of education. Per federal law, families will have the choice between staying in their current district or enrolling in their new district,” said Healey’s office.

One resident said the state needs to be more transparent when selecting shelters.

“You could have let the people around here know that that’s what you were going to do before you did it,” said Craig, Roxbury.

Cali Robinson was born and raised in Roxbury and thinks the community needs to be more welcoming.

“Everybody should be welcome right this America, let’s make space for people and embrace that’s what the community is about it says community center,” said Robinson.

Simmons said he isn’t hopeful they’ll be getting the rec center back.

“I doubt it, but I hope, they always say something’s going to happen and it doesn’t,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW