Temporary lane closures to occur on I-70 in Preble County later this week

Temporary lane closures will be in place on Interstate 70 in Preble County this week.

Short-term full closures on I-70 at Orangeburg Rd will begin at 11 p.m. Thursday, March 28.

Intermittent periods of short-term, full closures will be in place in either direction of i-70 until 5 a.m. Friday, March 29.

Traffic will be maintained by law enforcement officers. Premier Traffic Services crews will be pulling cable across I-70 for utility work.