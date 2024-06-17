Temporary delays expected on Capital Avenue this week as milling and paving begins

BATTLE CREEK — The milling and paving stage of the Capital Avenue rehabilitation project, along Capital from Van Buren Street to Columbia Avenue, is now underway.

Milling and paving work will occur in two phases and includes the following sections of Capital:

Phase 1 — Capital Avenue, from West Van Buren Street to Dickman Road

Phase 2 — Capital Avenue, from Dickman Road to Columbia Avenue

"While there are no expected complete road closures during this stage of milling and paving work, temporary lane closures and lane shifts, and sidewalk closures will be in place during the project," city officials said in a news release. "Neighbors are encouraged to plan for temporary delays as they travel in this area, and to be aware of workers and equipment in active construction areas, as well as any directions from workers or signage in the area."

Crews began milling and paving on Monday and expect to finish this stage of the project by Friday, June 28. Work hours will generally be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Crews will prioritize milling and paving the Phase 1 area, West Van Buren Street to Dickman Road, then move to work in the Phase 2 area, Dickman Road to Columbia Avenue.

Battle Creek Transit’s 4S-SW Capital routemight be impacted by the project, including the possibility that temporary lane closures prompt Transit to service a bus stop from a different lane.

"Transit will continue to operate this route as normal; however, riders should expect delays along this route," city officials said. "If a detour is needed during this milling and paving stage, neighbors will be notified via both Transit’s Facebook page and Transit Announcement text alerts," which residents can subscribe to on the city's website.

Phase 2 of the Capital Avenue rehabilitation project.

The Capital Avenue rehab project includes sidewalk ramp upgrades, milling and paving the roadway, as well as new pavement markings and manhole adjustments, along a more than four-mile stretch of Capital, from West Van Buren Street to Rebecca Road.

Within each of the three phases of the project, work will begin with sidewalk ramp upgrades and then progress to later milling and paving of Capital Avenue in that phase’s section. The final work within each phase will feature new pavement markings and manhole adjustments.

The entire project is expected to be complete by Oct. 15, depending on any weather-related delays, city officials said. Phase 3 work will occur along Capital Avenue, from Columbia Avenue to Rebecca Road.

